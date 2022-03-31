Hilger runs to another All-American Award

Former Aquinas Catholic track and field athlete Ella Hilger entered the 2021-22 indoor track and field season full of hope and potential.

In the outdoor season last spring, she capped her freshman year with an All-American honor and an eighth-place finish at the NCAA Division III outdoor national championships in 1600-meter relay. She took that experience and confidence with her to Winston-Salem, North Carolina earlier this month for the Division III indoor championships.

Although the event wasn't held last year due to COVID, Hilger was already familiar with the big stage. Once again, she led the Prairie Wolves to the final of the 1600 relay, where NWU claimed sixth place.

"You would think that maybe it's happening again and it doesn't seem as special, but it's just such an honor every time because the amount of work you have to put in to compete at that level is just so much," Hilger said. "You have to sacrifice, you have to put in so much time, and so to finally see it pay off, especially the pay off with the group of a girls like that, it's just indescribable the feeling. It was just as awesome the second time as it was last time."

In the prelims, the Prairie Wolves were second in their with a time of 3 minutes, 50.64 seconds. Hilger ran the first and recorded a lap time of 58.53 seconds. Her teammates on the relay were Alexa Koza, Isabella Hogue and Reagan Janzen. Koza ran a split of 58.16, Hogue clocked in at 56.01 and Janzen anchored the final leg with a time of 57.94.

Washington University was the only team ahead of NWU in the prelims, beating them by 0.52 seconds.

In the final, Hilger ran the fastest lap on the team with a time of 57.47. Koza posted a lap of 59.58, Hogue completed the run in 57.75 and Janzen concluded the race in 58.22 seconds.

The final team time for NWU was 3:53.01. Loras College won the relay with a team time of 3:46.45.

Hilger ran the outdoor 1600 relay last season with Janzen, but this was the first track and field season running with sophomores Koza and Hogue. Just a few weeks prior to the trip east Hilger know if they would even field a relay team. Hogue was battling hamstring issues and Janzen broke her foot. Steady improvement for Koza plus the return of Janzen and Hogue to full strength gave the group a chance..

"I think we all just realized, kind of at the same time, how much potential we had as individuals and said, 'Let's go and put this thing together,'" Hilger said. "It turned out to be an awesome group of girls to work with."

Hilger will now transition into preparation for the outdoor season. The indoor season takes more of toll on the body, she said, because the tracks are smaller. For example, a runner has to complete two laps on an indoor track in a 1600 relay with everyone merging into one lane after the first lap. It also involves more strategy.

After the success she had in the outdoor season last year, Hilger looks forward to continuing the momentum gained from the indoor season.

"I think we have the same amount of potential, if not more, going into the outdoor season. Outdoor is just a little easier on the body and times tend to drop a little bit running outdoors compared to how they were indoors," she said. "I think we just really have our confidence up where it needs to be now, and I think we can do some really fantastic things and maybe be looking at (the national meet in) Ohio by the end of the season."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

