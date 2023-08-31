Fall sports are back and Howells-Dodge along with Clarkson/Leigh both started the 2023 athletic season after months of preparation.

Howells-Dodge volleyball was the first in action with the Jaguars falling 3-0 to visiting Oakland-Craig on Aug. 24.

The Jaguars would bounce back at the Winside Quad by finishing 3-0 on Saturday. Howells-Dodge started play against Winside and won 2-1 before beating Randolph 2-0. Their final match was a 2-0 win over Hartington-Newcastle.

Through four matches the Jaguars are 4-1 with Natalie Pieper leading the team with 29 kills, she is also second with 55 digs which is one behind Jade Bayer. Bayer also leads the team with 45 receptions. Freshman Hope Baumert leads the team with 81 assists.

The Jaguar volleyball team also competed against Clarkson/Leigh at home on Tuesday (after print deadline) their next match is set for Sept. 5 in a triangular at Pender.

Howells-Dodge football

The Jaguar football team opened its season on Aug. 25 at Neligh-Oakdale and earned a 42-32 win.

The two teams were tied at 26 at the half and Howells-Dodge would outscore the Warriors 16-6 in the final two quarters.

Howells-Dodge would outgain Neligh-Oakdale 329-210 yards on offense with 300 yards coming on the ground. Hunter Luther led the team with 194 rushing yards and four touchdowns and Lane Belina added 97 yards and one touchdown.

"I thought we did some good things in the run game," Jaguar coach Mike Speirs said. "Our offensive line was able to give our backs some creases and we were able to get some positive yardage."

Dylan Brichacek led the defense with 14 tackles and Luther had second on the team with 13. The Jaguar defense also added four interceptions.

"I think us getting 4 INTs (interceptions)was a big factor. In the first half, we intercepted 2 screen passes and that got N-O out of their screen game," Speirs said. "I think we found just enough stops in the second half to give us a chance to win."

Howells-Dodge now sits at 1-0 and will play against Fullerton on Friday.

"It was a great win over a great team," Speirs said. "The best takeaway is playing a quality opponent like that exposes your weaknesses and gives you a chance to work on them. We will have a busy week ahead of us going into Fullerton."

Clarkson/Leigh football

The Patriot football team dropped their first game since winning the state title in 2022 after falling 58-38 at Exeter-Milligan/Friend on Aug. 25.

"It is always disappointing when you are on the wrong side, but it is also a great opportunity to learn and improve," Patriot coach Jim Clarkson said. "We just need to improve this week and have tunnel vision on our next opponent."

The two teams were close through the opening half with both teams being tied at 22.

Clarkson/Leigh would finish with 16 points in the second half but Exeter-Milligan/Friend scored 36 to earn the 20-point win.

Exeter-Milligan/Friend outgained the Patriots 510-333.

For the Patriots, Dylan Higby finished with 238 rushing yards out of the team's 302 and three touchdowns. Higby also led the Patriot defense with 13 tackles.

"Dylan played a fantastic game, he was great on both sides," Clarkson said. "He could really have a special year for us."

Jordan Noonan scored the other touchdown for Clarkson/Leigh on the lone reception for the team that went 31 yards on a pass from Ryan Brichacek.

Clarkson/Leigh will look to bounce back on Friday against visiting Pender.

"There are some technique and fundamental things to fix, definitely need to improve our tackling and communication," Clarkson said. "Pender will be a very tough test so we need to improve."

Clarkson/Leigh volleyball

Patriot volleyball was in action for their season opener on Saturday for the Centennial Invite.

Clarkson/Leigh finished 4-0 and didn't drop a set to start the new year.

The Patriots started with a 2-0 win over Wilber-Clatonia then beat Sutton 2-0. The team would play Centennial and win 2-0 before their final 2-0 win over Lutheran-Northeast.

Clarkson/Leigh played at Howells-Dodge on Tuesday their next game is today, Aug. 31, at the Stanton Triangular starting at 5:30 p.m.