Howells-Dodge overpowers East Butler
East Butler Tigers

East Butler (0-1) opened the season against No. 4 Howells-Dodge (1-0) and struggled to contain the Jaguars offense in a 48-28 loss. 

The Tigers trailed 32-6 after the first quarter and 46-6 at halftime. East Butler closed the gap to 46-20 in the third and outscored Howells-Dodge 8-2 in the fourth quarter but fell into too deep a hole.

"Howells-Dodge presents many challenges with their size and physical play," head coach Shawn Biltoft said. "Their coaches do an excellent job of preparing their players."

Lane Bohac completed three of nine pass attempts for 79 yards and two touchdowns and Trevin Brecka rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Brecka was responsible for one touchdown reception. 

Josh Malina and Collin Bouc each rushed for one touchdown.

East Butler is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against Exeter-Milligan/Friend (1-0). 

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net 

