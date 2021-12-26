Huskies basketball earns road win at High Plains

Shelby-Rising City swept its basketball doubleheader to complete the first third of the season in a pair of wins over High Plains.

The Husky boys won 46-29 for their third-straight win while the girls snapped a two-game losing skid with a 24-20 win.

SRC boys entered the holiday break with a 4-2 record while the girls stand at 3-4.

Shelby-Rising City boys def. High Plains 46-29: The Husky defense stymied High Plains. In its four wins this season, SRC has allowed an average of 26 points. The Storm's 29 points was their second-lowest output of the season.

Shelby-Rising City jumped out to a 16-5 lead after the opening quarter thanks to three steals, a High Plains turnover and six points off those opportunities. The Storm trimmed the deficit to six at halftime.

SRC was up seven at the start of the fourth then held High Plains to 1 of 6 shooting. Forced to foul, the Storm put the Huskies on the line. They hit just 8 of 17 but pushed the lead to 10 at the start of the fourth on a three-pointer by Gabe Dutton-Mufford.

The Huskies shot 59% (16 of 27) and hit six times from behind the arc. Gabe and Gavin Dutton-Mofford finished in double-figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Isaac Whitmore and Hunter White posted eight points each, and Payton Sliva chipped in with seven.

SRC out-rebounded the Storm 16-6 and forced seven steals. Gavin led the steals category with three.

Shelby-Rising City girls def. High Plains 24-20: In defensive struggle, the Huskies finally pulled away in the fourth in a 7-1 quarter. They trailed 19-17 at that point. Neither side scored double digits in any frame.

The Huskies trailed 8-6 after the first. Both teams scored nine points in the second and two in the third. The victory ends a two-game slide.

