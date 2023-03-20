The Shelby-Rising City Huskies competed in the Prairie Division of the Bulldog Challenge Friday at Concordia University to open their season.

In the season opener, Shelby-Rising City track and field faired well as a team placing in the top three in 11 events, including gold in three.

The Husky girls took second overall as a team trailing only Nebraska Christian. A trio of girls from Shelby-Rising City took home gold with Liberty Baker winning the 60-meter-hurdles with a time of 9.35 seconds, Angel Barnes was the first to finish in the 3200 in 13:17.64 and Zoey Walker set a meet record in the high jump with a mark of 5-4.

The Shelby-Rising City boys tied for sixth with Lincoln Lutheran as Riverside (Iowa) took first in the team score. The highest placing boy for the Huskies was Gabe Dutton-Mofford in the 800 with a time of 2:14.78 and Logan Lindsley took third with a time of 2:14.87.

The Huskies had two relay teams finish in the top three as the girls 1600 M relay team of Kaylei Perry, Kadence Calahan, Alex Larmon and Ava Larmon finished third with a time of 4:32.50. The team of Barnes, Ellie Frederick, Taya Pinneo and Walker took second for the Shelby-Rising City girls with a time of 10:55.21 in the 3200 relay.

In the 60 Meter events, Baker would add to her gold with a silver in the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.13 seconds as Isaac Whitmore finished third for the Husky boys completing the 60-meter hurdles in 9.37 seconds.

Both the boys and girls would have a top-three finish in the 400 with Ava taking second with a time of 1:04.98. For the boys, Logan Lindsley took third completing the event in 54.61 seconds.

Along with the 11 top-three finishes, the Huskies would add 14 more finishes within the top eight.

The boys' 1600 relay team would claim fifth with a time of 3:48.16 with Whitmore finishing fifth in the 400 in 56.52 seconds.

Walker would claim another top-five finish for the day taking fifth in the 800 with a time of 2:38.88.

Baker would also claim another top-five finish as she too fourth in the long jump with a mark of 16-4.5.

Pinneo placed fourth for the Huskies in the1600 with a time of 6:10.25 as Barnes narrowly missed the top five with a time of 6:11.07 taking home sixth.

In the triple jump, the Husky boys and girls would each claim a top-five spot with Tanner Nekl taking fifth for the boys with a mark of 37-6.5. Danica Watts would also finish fifth as she recorded a mark of 31-7.5.

Kendall Nickolite took sixth in the 60-meter-hurdles, Perry finished seventh in the 200 and Payton Silva also took seventh in the 200 for the Husky boys.

Calahan finished seventh in the 400 and Joaquin Jaquez took eighth in the boys 3200.

The teams were not able to take part in discus as Larmon was the highest placer in throws taking eighth in girls shot put.

Shelby-Rising City's track team also competed in the David City Triangular with the Scouts and Aquinas on Tuesday (after print deadline). The Huskies' next meet will take place on April 1, in the Osceola Invite.