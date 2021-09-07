Huskies fall into hole against Jags

Class D-1 No. 5 Howells-Dodge scored the first 38 points of the game and held Shelby-Rising City to just over 100 total yards in a 46-13 Husky win in Shelby on Friday.

Levi Belina and Gavin Nelson combined for all five first half touchdowns and Howells-Dodge extended its scoreless streak to six quarters. SRC ended a streak of nearly 80 minutes without allowing a point when Hunter White scored on a 6-yard run with 4:47 left in the third quarter.

The Huskies put together just 81 rushing yards and 42 pass yards against the Jaguars' stout defense. Howells-Dodge also blocked a punt for a safety, picked off two passes and recovered a fumble.

"I thought we’ve been much improved from last week. Turnovers killed us again tonight. Second half looked a little bit better," SRC coach Zach Kubik said. "We're really excited about our JV kids seeing the field a little bit and getting a score there in the end to give them some confidence here. I thought overall we played pretty well. Got to clean up the turnovers again. That’s a great Howells-Dodge team and really proud of our kids."