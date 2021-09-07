Huskies fall into hole against Jags

Class D-1 No. 5 Howells-Dodge scored the first 38 points of the game and held Shelby-Rising City to just over 100 total yards in a 46-13 Husky win in Shelby on Friday.
Levi Belina and Gavin Nelson combined for all five first half touchdowns and Howells-Dodge extended its scoreless streak to six quarters. SRC ended a streak of nearly 80 minutes without allowing a point when Hunter White scored on a 6-yard run with 4:47 left in the third quarter.
The Huskies put together just 81 rushing yards and 42 pass yards against the Jaguars' stout defense. Howells-Dodge also blocked a punt for a safety, picked off two passes and recovered a fumble.
"I thought we’ve been much improved from last week. Turnovers killed us again tonight. Second half looked a little bit better," SRC coach Zach Kubik said. "We're really excited about our JV kids seeing the field a little bit and getting a score there in the end to give them some confidence here. I thought overall we played pretty well. Got to clean up the turnovers again. That’s a great Howells-Dodge team and really proud of our kids."
Belina rushed for a 9-yard touchdown then Nelson found RJ Bayer for a 34-yard touchdown catch and a 16-0 lead after Howells-Dodge converted both conversions. The blocked punt and SRC recovery in the end zone made it 18-0 after the first 12 minutes.
Nelson hit Bayer again for a 43-yard score then Belina from 33 yards out and 4 yards out and a 38-0 halftime lead.
SRC outscored Howells-Dodge 13-6 in the final two quarters. After White ended the shutout in the third, Lane Belina answered back for the Jaguars on a 35-yard run. Ashton Schultz hit Dalton Pokorney for a 9-yard score at the close of the fourth quarter.
Schultz was 4 for 7 with 40 yards and the one score. Gabe Dutton-Mofford led the ground attack with 23 yards on eight carries. Isaac Whitmore caught two passes for 26 yards. Defensively, Grady Belt had an impressive 17 tackles with seven solo and 10 assisted.
SRC junior quarterback Payton Sliva went down with an injury in the third quarter. His status for this week at Exeter/Milligan-Friend remains uncertain.
"I thought our offensive linemen got a little bit of a push (in the second half)," Kubik said. "We made a little bit of an adjustment on some stuff. Our kids played a little bit harder; just got to get it started in the first quarter now.”
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.