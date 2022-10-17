Huskies fall to second-ranked Cougars in physical game

Shelby-Rising City gave the No. 2 team in the state Cross County everything it could handle Friday at Husky Stadium in Shelby.

The Huskies pulled within a score of the Cougars in the third quarter, but Cross County's physical ground game proved to take its toll on SRC in a 48-20 defeat.

"They played really well. I'm happy with them. They're a good team," Huskies head coach Zach Kubik said. "Their physicality ... it's a good match right before playoffs. It'll pay off in the end."

Cross County recorded a season-high 482 rushing yards with junior tailback Izaac Dickey leading the way with 24 carries, 255 yards and six touchdowns.

"Izaac Dickey is just a good runner," Kubik said. "Just got to tackle him low and we didn't do that (tonight) and he did a good job running the ball."

Shelby-Rising City showed its competitiveness, but it finished the game with just 202 total yards. After pulling within one score in the third quarter, SRC scored one touchdown, punted three times and turned it over twice.

Logan Lindsley was the main source of offense for the Huskies. He completed 5 of 13 passes for 77 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 60 yards on seven carries and one score.

Gabe Dutton-Mofford gained 46 yards and reached the end zone once. Coy Vrbka caught a 13-yard touchdown pass as Isaac Whitmore caught two balls for 47 yards.

"Offense, we got some different play calls in. Hit some big shots early," Kubik said. "We would've liked to get a couple more, but came out alright."

Defensively, the Huskies finished with 20 more tackles than Cross County. Justin Knoll recorded a team-high 17 tackles and one sack. Dalton Pokorney ended the night with 14 tackles and one fumble recovery and Payton Sliva finished with 10. Collin Vrbka also sacked Cougars quarterback Lucas Jacobsen once.

Cross County opened the game 11-play, 65-yard drive that took nearly half of the first quarter. Dickey capped the drive with a 19-yard touchdown run to put the Cougars ahead 8-0.

After an SRC punt, Dickey scored an 18-yard touchdown run and the two-point conversion to increase the lead to 16-0 with 1:32 remaining in the first.

The Cougars expanded their lead to 22-0 late in the first half. Following an interception throw by Lindsley, Lucas Jacobsen scampered into the end zone on a 31-yard run on 3rd-and-15.

Shelby-Rising City answered right before intermission, driving 58 yards on five plays in 34.5 seconds. Lindsley rolled to his right and connected with an open Coy for a 13-yard touchdown reception in the end zone to make it 22-6 at halftime.

After deferring to the second half, the Huskies cut the deficit to 22-14 on the second play from scrimmage. Lindsley sprinted down the near sideline for a 64-yard touchdown run. Knoll scored the two-point conversion.

The momentum turned towards the Huskies after recovering a Cougars fumble with 9:17 left in the third.

However, Lindsley overthrew Whitmore on a deep shot downfield. The Huskies punted three plays later and Cross County regained the momentum on a 64-yard touchdown run by Dickey to go up 28-14.

Dickey scored touchdowns on the next two offensive possessions to extend the lead to 42-14 with 1:38 remaining in the third. Dutton-Mofford cut the deficit to 22 points on a 46-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the quarter, but couldn't generate any offense in the fourth.

Shelby-Rising City finished the season 5-3, qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2019. It's the first time the Huskies have qualified in eight-man since joining Class D-1 in 2020.

"I think being back in the playoffs brings some new excitement for them," Kubik said. "It's a new season like we were just saying, it's a new season starting out and we'll keep going."

They'll face Thayer Central on Thursday in the first round. SRC defeated Thayer Central in Week 1 last year 38-26.

After going 4-4 last season, the eighth-ranked Titans went 7-1 with their only defeat coming to the hands of Freeman on Oct. 7.

"I think just the physicality of games we've played. Just in our district, we have some physical teams," Kubik said. "At the top, Clarkson/Leigh and Cross County and I think that'll end up paying off down the road here."