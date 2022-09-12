Huskies golf improve team score at Lakeview Invite

Shelby-Rising City girls golf competed in its fourth tournament of the season Thursday at Quail Run Golf Course in Columbus.

The Huskies placed seventh at the Lakeview Invite with a score of 486. Lillian Wetjen finished with the best round shooting a 111. Jenna Logan was a stroke back at 112. Aurora Slusarski carded a 123 for the third-lowest score on the team. Loralie Logan and Clare Willis ended the round with a 140 and 145, respectively.

"(Thursday) went much better than last week. We improved our team score by 67 strokes and Lillian Wetjen shot a career best," SRC head coach Sara Jensen said. "It is exciting to see some of the girls meeting some of their individual goals halfway through the season."

On Sept. 1, SRC competed at the GICC Invite at Indianhead Golf Course. The team finished in 12th with a score of 553.

Slusarski led the Huskies with a 116, good for 32nd overall. Willis posted a 63rd-place score of 139. Wetjen and Lila Widdle placed 66th and 67th, respectively. Lillian Weddle ended the day in 74th.

On Aug. 26, the Huskies took part in the Seward Invite at Seward Country Club. SRC placed eighth with a team score of 456. Slusarski and Jenna finished in the top 30. Slusarski's 104 was good for 25th. Jenna was a stroke back of Slusarski and finished in 27th.

Willis ended the round with a 120, good for 39th. Logan posted a 127 for 43rd overall.

In the first meet of the season, Shelby-Rising City golfed at the West Point-Beemer Invite on Aug. 19 at Indian Trails Country Club. Jenna posted a team-low 123. Slusarski ended four strokes back of Jenna. Wetjen and Willis carded a 144 and 154, respectively.

The Huskies golfed at the Exeter-Milligan Invite on Tuesday at Friend Country Club. They'll be back on the course Saturday at the Boone Central Invite.