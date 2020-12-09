Huskies look to push pace

Shelby-Rising City boys basketball graduated five seniors off one of the most successful teams in program history. Those seniors went 18-7 and reached the district final.
The Huskies may not be as skilled offensively, but coach Grant Gabel said enough talent remains for another deep postseason run.
"In terms of where we've been in the past and where we are today, we feel confident," he said. "The kids are going to go out and compete."
After a losing season in 2018, SRC won 17 games in 2019 and one more a year ago. The Huskies reached the Crossroads Conference Tournament title game for the second year in a row.
After a two-year span of 35 wins and a conference title in C-2, SRC drops down to D-1 this year.
"It was a really successful year," Gabel said. "We put together quite a good run. We hope to continue that. Going down to D-1 is going to obviously be another factor in terms of extra bonus points."
Success in a new year with a new team will be determined, according to Gabel, in thirds. First, SRC will aim for a positive start and a win it is home holiday tournament. Next, the Huskies will work for a second CRC tournament title in three years. Finally, after a solid regular season, success means another district final.
"Those seniors we had last year were really important for the success of our program," Gabel said. "I have the confidence in our younger kids to step it up, but we'll be different than in the past."
Gabel added his team will have to rely on its defense more this season. Last year SRC gave up just over 42 points a game.
"We'll have to get into situations to win some close games, which I know we're going to see a lot of this year," he said. "We're really going to have to rely on defense and offensively. We're going to have to be disciplined."
The Huskies have started out the season 0-2 with losses to C-2 No. 1 Cross County (2-0) and Aquinas Catholic (1-0).
Gabel is still focused on the Holiday Tournament, which will feature Fillmore Central (0-2), Arcadia/Loup City (1-1) and Clarkson/Leigh (1-1).
SRC scored over 64 points a game last season, primarily with guard play. The Huskies will likely have to rely on points in the paint and finding ways to create more easy baskets this year.
"We lost some guards from last year, so now we're a little more post heavy," Gabel said. "It's going to be a challenge. Some of our younger kids are going to have to step up into those roles.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
