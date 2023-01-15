Huskies medal four at Schuyler, win Bergan Duals Invite

SCHUYLER - In one of the toughest meets in the state featuring some of the top teams in Class B, Shelby-Rising City returned home with four medalists at Saturday's Schuyler Invite.

Despite featuring just nine wrestlers, the Huskies finished the 16-team meet in ninth with 75 points. Eli Fjell captured a silver medal, Coy and Collin Vrbka earned bronze medals and Owen Krafka placed fifth.

"We wrestled well (today)," SRC head coach Tanner Kuhn said. "This is one of the toughest meets in the state and finished top 10 with six freshmen. That's a pretty good day."

Fjell (22-5) ended the day as the 195-pound runner-up following a 2-1 meet. In the quarterfinals, Fjell pinned Bennington's Jacob Strader at 1 minute, 12 seconds.

The freshman shut out Schuyler's Luis Carrera 3-0 in the semifinals on an escape and a takedown in the second period.

Omaha Skutt Catholic's Gage Guenther awaited Fjell in the final match of the meet. Guenther led 2-1 entering the third. Fjell tied the match 3-3 on a takedown with 1:17 remaining.

Guenther restored the advantage at 6-3 following an escape and a takedown. Fjell reversed and allowed Guenther to escape to make it 7-5 with 21 seconds remaining, but the freshman ran out of time to even the match.

"He's (Fjell) a gas tank. He's a goer. We go go go," Kuhn said. "See a little bit more in the second period I think he would have probably won it, but he wrestled well."

Collin (24-11) recorded his highest finish of the season, earning his first win in a third-place match on his third attempt. The sophomore pinned Aurora's Kellen Peterson at 3:06, setting up a semifinal against Lakeview and Class B state medalist Landon Ternus.

Ternus pinned Collin at 3:39, sending him to the consolation semifinals. Collin bounced back with consecutive falls of Scottsbluff's Trenton Jenkins at 2:25 and Peterson at 4:43 in the 220 third-place match.

"I think it went really well. The whole team stepped up when it needed to be," Collin said. "Coach has been preaching that in the middle rounds, we need to keep fighting back and fighting back and I think we did really well (today)."

Collin, who went 29-14 last season qualifying for state as a freshman, has finished no worse than fifth in any meet this season. He said the neutral position is where he felt like he's made the biggest strides.

"Last year neutral-wise, by far my weakest position," Collin said. "I feel like this year I'm more motivated to get the first takedown and ride him out the rest of the period."

Coy (20-9) won three of four head-to-head matches. He opened the day with a 3-2 decision win over Lakeview's Fabian Recinos. The freshman erased a 2-0 deficit with an escape and takedown in the second period.

Norris' Benjamin Schoenbeck pinned Coy in the 182 quarterfinals, sending Coy to the consolation bracket. Coy defeated Schuyler's Angel Quezada 2-0 on a third-period reversal with 1:54 remaining in the match.

Coy pinned Aquinas Catholic's AJ Oltmer in the consolation third round at 4:39 despite trailing 8-5 in the match. Coy claimed bronze on a medical forfeit in the consolation semifinals and a no-contest in the third-place match as Bennington's Blane Boehmer reached his five-match limit.

"Coy, that was a good confidence boost. Kind of wished we had two matches at the end there," Kuhn said. "Kind of two forfeits and a no contest, but he wrestled well (today). Came back down a match and came back to get the pin. That was huge."

Krafka (20-7) wrestled just one match, a 6-4 victory over Scotus Central Catholic's Hunter Brunkhorst. It was Krafka's third win this season against Brunkhorst as he recorded a takedown, a two-point nearfall and a reversal in the victory.

The freshman medically forfeited the rest of his matches leading to a fifth-place medal.

Logan Lindsley, Ethan Fjell and Landon Sliva won one match each. Lindsley pinned Ralston's Blake McDaniel at 2:48, Ethan recorded a fall versus Fairbury's Cody Berkenmeier at 2:46 and Sliva beat Bennington's Layne Boever by fall at 2:28.

The Huskies will head to Yutan for a triangular on Thursday against Fremont Bergan and the Chieftains. On Friday, they'll wrestle at the David City Invite.

Bergan Duals Invite

In its first duals tournament in two years, Shelby-Rising City went undefeated at Friday's Fremont Bergan Duals Invite.

SRC opened the meet with a 54-18 win against Logan View JV. That was followed by convincing wins over Homer and Lyons-Decatur Northeast.

In the final dual of the night, the Huskies defeated the Knights 42-31 to improve their duals record to 6-0.

After losing the first three bouts of the dual, the Huskies recorded nine straight falls to defeat the Logan View JV team. Kole Eickmeier posted the fastest pin at 22 seconds. Justin Knoll was right behind him at 29 seconds.

SRC defeated Homer 60-12 as Lindsley's 17-second pin of Samuel Shadbolt and Collin's 42-second fall against Trent Dunn were the only two head-to-head wins. SRC won eight matches by forfeit.

The Huskies took down LDNE 60-18 on pins from Ethan, Knoll, Sliva and Coy. Knoll recorded a 9-second pin against Ayden Chytka. They won five matches by forfeit.

In the title dual, Bergan sported a 16-6 lead after four bouts with Lindsley's pin of Jaxson Kellogg the only Husky points. SRC grasped control of the dual with four straight pins by Knoll, Sliva, Coy and Eli. All four victories ended in the first period with Sliva's 30-second pin of Kaiden O'Keefe the quickest of the quartet.

Krafka and Traven Reznicek put the dual out of reach with back-to-back falls.

Following their three wins against varsity opponents, SRC sits fourth in Class D with a 44.8333 points average. The top eight teams qualify for the state duals meet in Kearney.

"The team goal has always been state duals," Kuhn said. "We took three steps closer. We have another triangular Thursday, so we got to keep pushing to get that team goal."