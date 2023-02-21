OMAHA - Shelby-Rising City entered this year's NSAA Class D State Wrestling Championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha with four total state medalists in school history.

On Saturday, the Huskies matched that total with freshman Owen Krafka, Coy Vrbka and Eli Fjell bringing home their first career state medals. Justin Knoll became the first Husky in school history to become a two-time state medalist as he placed fourth in his final high school wrestling meet.

SRC finished the state meet in fifth place in Class D with 68 points, its highest finish in program history. Of its six state qualifiers, four lost to the eventual state champion.

"I thought we wrestled extremely well. You never know when you get down there the emotions of the kids," Huskies head coach Tanner Kuhn said. "Are they going to be nervous? Are they going to be excited? I thought they wrestled well, especially the first two rounds. First round we came firing."

Krafka (45-8) took home bronze Saturday.

The freshman secured a medal following two wins Thursday to advance to Friday's semifinal. He pined Aquinas Catholic freshman Symon Kastl in 1 minute, 29 seconds.

In the quarterfinals, Krafka defeated North Platte St. Pat's freshman Logan Robirds 3-0 on a first-period takedown and a second-period escape.

Krafka lost to Aquinas senior Grady Romshek in Friday's semifinal 4-0 behind a reversal in period two and a takedown in period three.

A medical forfeit in the consolation semifinals put Krafka in the bronze medal match against Cambridge freshman Micah Gerlach. Krafka won 7-0 on three takedowns and one escape.

"It feels good," Krafka said. "Feel like I could have done a lot better in my semis match, but just threw that in the back of my head. I didn't think about it. I just know I can come here and get third."

Krafka completed his first high school varsity wrestling season matching the highest placement at a state meet with Grady Belt, who earned bronze last year.

"It feels good. I've never been in something this big," Krafka said. "To be able to come here and do that individually and have the team come here and do good, it feels good."

Knoll (42-7) started his state meet with a pin of Hemingford junior Drew Varner at 3:13. However, the senior was upset by Howells-Dodge junior Lane Belina in the 160-pound quarterfinals 9-8.

Knoll sported a 5-2 lead entering the third period following two takedowns and one escape. After a Belina escape, the senior took him down to lad 7-3 with 1:02 remaining.

Belina scored six consecutive points in 15 seconds following an escape, a takedown and a three-point nearfall to snatch the win. Knoll escaped as time expired.

He bounced back in the consolation bracket, posting a pin of Anselmo-Merna junior Caden Coufal at 1:35, a 10-5 win over Garden County junior Gunner Roberson and a 7-5 victory against Elkhorn Valley sophomore Trevis Halset.

In the two decision wins, Knoll recorded six takedowns, one two-point nearfall, one reversal and one escape.

Meridian sophomore JD Adam defeated Knoll 3-2 in the third place match. Knoll escaped twice. Adam's takedown with 33 seconds left was the decisive tally.

Over his two years at Shelby-Rising City, Knoll won 68 matches and was the senior leader on a team mostly comprised of freshmen and sophomores.

"He bounced back well. Thursday that second match, that stuff just happens. We're up 7-4 and get thrown to our back with a five-point move with about 10 seconds left," Kuhn said. "I'm extremely proud of him to come back and fight back. We were in pretty rough shape after the match mentally, but to come back Friday morning to get a pin and then come back Friday night to win to move on was huge.

"He's meant a lot. He's been a good leader. Wished we could have had him for more years, but it was a good experience."

Vrbka (41-15) reached the 182-pound semifinals following a 12-4 major decision against Twin Loup senior Stetson Bottorf and a 4-0 win against Aquinas senior AJ Oltmer. He compiled four takedowns, a pair of two-point nearfalls, one reversal, one escape and one penalty.

In the semis, Vrbka lost 10-0 to Howells-Dodge senior Jestin Bayer. The freshman opened Saturday with a consolation semifinal defeat to Hitchcock County senior Kolyn Gaston by fall at 2:52.

Vrbka completed the state meet with a pin of Oltmer at 4:16 to take home fifth.

"We knew the first day for him was huge. We didn't want to take our chances in the consolations, so we knew that first day was very crucial for him," Kuhn said. "The first match he was a little nervous. The second match was probably one of the best matches from beginning to end that he's wrestled all year.

"Saturday morning I think he was still mentally exhausted, but then we kind of woke up and then it was huge for team points and for confidence to not just beat the Aquinas kid (Oltmer) but to pin him."

Fjell (42-10) mirrored the same route as Vrbka, placing fifth at 195 pounds. He won his first two matches by fall. The freshman pinned Brady senior Cameron Carr at 3:35 and Neligh-Oakdale sophomore Chase Thomas at 1:49.

In the semifinals, Fjell lost to Anselmo-Merna senior Sid Miller for the third time this season. Miller won 5-0 on two takedowns and one escape.

North Central senior Beau Wiebelhaus defeated Fjell 11-3 in the consolation semifinals as the freshman recorded one takedown and one escape.

Fjell capped the state meet with a 6-5 decision over Thomas, taking down the sophomore twice and escaping twice.

"We knew we had to take care of business (the first day). That first match we had some jitters and first-time nerves. In the second match, that was quick," Kuhn said. "That was chunk style. He was also mentally exhausted going into Saturday and he didn't wrestle well in the consolation semis, but he bounced back. Very proud of him to fight back and not settling."

Collin Vrbka (46-16) lost in the heartbreak round of the 220-pound tournament. Vrbka began Thursday with a pin of North Platte St. Pat's sophomore Braxton Richards at 2:22.

In the quarterfinals, Collin lost to Twin Loup senior Slate Michael 6-0. He bounced back with a consolation second round fall of Plainview freshman Hayven Stewart at 2:48.

His season ended in the consolation third round by Lyons-Decatur Northeast senior Daven Whitley by fall at 3:00. Collin finished with the most wins in a single season in school history.

"From Lakeview (season opener) to now, he's (Collin) gotten better and better every week we wrestled. Friday night he stuck to the game plan perfectly until 10 seconds," Kuhn said. "We got greedy unfortunately. We knew if we tried to put this kid (Whitely) to his back, he was going to probably put us to our backs. That's what happened. He wrestled well, had a great season."

Landon Sliva (37-16) dropped both matches in his first state tournament. He was pinned at 3:02 by Sutherland junior Ayden Kaps and at 4:46 by Madison junior Mauricio Hernandez.

"That's something he really wanted. This is a tough first round draw, even for getting third. His second match we were winning," Kuhn said. "We had him on his back, we had him on the ropes and we just kind of got out of position for about 10 seconds. It's huge going into his senior year. He's going to be one of our leaders next year."

Shelby-Rising City completed its record-breaking season with a Crossroads Conference title, a fourth place finish at its first state duals, a district runner-up plaque and four state medalists.

The Huskies will return everyone on this year's roster except Knoll and senior Kole Eickmeier as they'll look to take the next step.

"We're going to have 10 returning lettermen. Probably not many teams in Class D can say that. It's great for experience in the room, but we're going to talk in the offseason," Kuhn said. "Just because you come back doesn't mean good things are going to happen. We're going to have to put our time in the weight room. We're going to have to put our time on the mat in the offseason to get where we want to be."