Huskies off to strong start in Abby Kuhn's first season

DAVID CITY - Shelby-Rising City matched last year's win total in Saturday's David City Invite. The Huskies, after falling to David City in the first game of the tournament 25-19 and 25-23, defeated Twin River in three sets 25-19, 22-25, 25-21 to improve to 11-7. In the third-place match, the Huskies fell to Aquinas Catholic in three sets 25-20, 11-25, 22-25.

"Our first game we competed well," SRC head coach Abby Kuhn said. "Our second game we made some mistakes, but fixed them and were able to finish."

In the opener versus David City, junior Ava Larmon recorded six kills to lead the Huskies. Liberty Baker produced four kills and Zoey Walker ended with three kills. Angel Barnes served two of SRC's four aces.

After trailing by seven points 13-6 in the first set, SRC roared back to take a 15-14 lead on two kills and an ace from Baker, two aces from Barnes and a kill and a block from Larmon. David City answered right back with nine consecutive points on five kills, three aces and one block.

Larmon and spiked a kill and Taya Pinneo served an ace for the final two Husky points of the first set.

After trailing 7-5 in the second set, the Huskies forced David City into a timeout lead 13-10. Larmon recorded two kills and Baker tallied one as the Scouts committed four attack errors and one violation.

SRC led by as many as six points in the set, but it blew a 20-15 lead with David City ending the set on a 10-3 run to close out the victory.

The Huskies' only points came on kills by Baker and Larmon. David City took advantage of two service errors and two violations. The Scouts posted five kills and one service ace.

Larmon and Baker are the top two SRC hitters this season. Larmon has over 100 kills and Baker's closing in on the century mark.

"They are very powerful, which helps, but they're also very disciplined players," Kuhn said. "We know they're going to outwork everyone on the court, so it's been very helpful."

Defensively, Kuhn said it's something they're constantly improving. She said when they're in the right spot, they're able to make the play.

This is Kuhn's first season as Huskies head coach. She said she's really enjoyed working with the players and building those relationships.

Kuhn described what the transition has been and how the players are adapting to a new system.

"They have done a really good job of buying into what I'm trying to create," Kuhn said. "I think we're going in the right direction."

Shelby-Rising City was 11-7 entering Tuesday's match against East Butler. The Huskies will host Palmer on Thursday.

"I think each day we're really improving and hopefully getting ready to compete at subdistricts," Kuhn said.