Huskies place third at David City Invite, Knoll and Collin Vrbka win gold

Shelby-Rising City wrestling put together another strong meet on Friday, placing third at the David City Invite.

The Huskies tallied 111 points, finishing 19 points back of runner-up David City. Millard West won the meet with 152 points.

Justin Knoll and Collin Vrbka captured gold medals at 160 and 220 pounds, respectively. Eli Fjell claimed silver at 195 and Owen Krafka and Coy Vrbka won bronze medals. Landon Sliva also took home hardware finishing in fifth.

“Last week we took a step. This week we took the next step. Now finally next week, we finally start Class D schedule,” Huskies head coach Tanner Kuhn said. “If we wrestle like we did (today), we’ll be just fine. (Today) the best we wrestled all year. We had three kids avenge losses (today), which is a fact that we’re getting better.”

Knoll (22-3) cruised through pool play, pinning all three opponents in under 40 seconds. He defeated Malcolm’s Justin Wisnieski in 22 seconds, David City’s Jesse Divis in 32 seconds and Schuyler’s Jonny Medina in 39 seconds.

In the semifinals, Knoll defeated Ashland-Greenwood’s Ty Beetison by a 4-2 decision. The senior took down Beetison in the first period and he tallied a two-point nearfall in the second period. Beetison escaped once and earned a point via a Knoll stalling penalty.

Knoll entered the third period of the final tied 2-2 with Millard West’s Harrell Jackson. After a first-period takedown, Knoll escaped, took down Jackson and pinned him for a two-point nearfall in a span of 35 seconds in period three to put the match out of reach.

“I felt like it went great. We all stepped up and battled the whole day,” Knoll said. “Personally myself, I know I battled back from an injury and came back looking for revenge. I took the extra step I thought I needed to take to get that first-place medal.”

Knoll has had to navigate dealing with some injuries this season. Friday was his first gold medal of the season after collecting a silver, bronze and a fourth-place medal.

“So far I feel like my season has been doing great,” Knoll said. “I’m very impressed with myself and I guess surprised in myself that I’ve had this good of a season and hopefully to be able to continue that good season.”

The Huskies are currently in a position to qualify for the NSAA State Duals Wrestling Championship for the first time in school history. With a 6-0 record and a 44.8333 wild card points average, they sit fifth in Class D as of this writing.

After Thursday’s triangular at Yutan was postponed, SRC is slated to compete in a quadrangular on Tuesday in Fullerton.

“I feel like the younger classmen and us older classmen have all stepped up to help us team-wise. We all want to go to the state duals,” Knoll said. “We’re very excited to go do that if we get the opportunity to, so that is our goal as of right now. As a team, just keep fighting for each other to make that happen.”

Collin (29-11) recorded four falls and one decision en route to the 220 title. He pinned Ashland-Greenwood’s Jaden Wilsey at 2:08 and Centennial’s Austin Patchin at 2:29 in pool play.

Collin defeated Elkhorn Mount Michael’s John Batch 5-2 in the quarterfinals on a three-point nearfall and a two-point nearfall in the second period. The sophomore pinned Crete’s Pedro Vargas and Schuyler’s Qu’Ran Cook at 1:38 and 2:20, respectively, to claim gold.

“Collin’s getting better every week,” Kuhn said. “We actually lost to that guy (Cook) at Shelby, so he came back and pinned him (today).”

Fjell (25-6) went 3-1. He defeated Cooper Langley of Tekamah-Herman by fall at 1:31 in pool play. After a quarterfinal win by medical forfeit, Fjell pinned Mount Michael’s Nathaniel Oehler at 3:46 to reach the final.

Milford’s Hunter Oborny, a Class C state bronze medalist last year, defeated the freshman 5-0 in the final on two takedowns and one escape.

“Another final and that’s a tough opponent,” Kuhn said. “Still man versus boy a little bit there, so we’re still working.”

Krafka (25-6) won four of his five matches on Friday. The freshman pinned his way to the 106 semifinals. He beat Milford’s Caden Rainforth in 38 seconds, Aurora’s Trax Trujillo at 2:54 and Sutton’s Korey Poppe at 1:59.

David City’s Hayden Schmit defeated Krafka by a 12-2 major decision in the semifinals, sending Krafka to a third-place match against Milford’s Quinn Zegers. Krafka won 2-1 on a third-period takedown with 26 seconds remaining.

Coy (23-10) earned three wins. He opened with a 3-0 win over Malcolm’s Josh Stewart on an escape and a takedown. In the quarterfinals, Coy recorded a fall of Mount Michael’s John Roland at 1:27.

After a semifinal defeat against Noah Blair of Millard West, Coy claimed bronze at 182 with a 5-2 ultimate tiebreaker win over Stewart. After two escapes in the third period, Coy escaped and took down Stewart in triple overtime to seal the win.

“We’re there,” Kuhn said. “We’re this close and I got a few others who are this close too. Just need the confidence to get over the hump.”

Sliva (23-9) took home a medal at 170 following a 4-1 day. The junior claimed wins in two of his three pool matches, pinning Malcolm’s Tylor Shriner at 2:39 and Sutton’s Brian Liberato in 28 seconds.

A 3-1 defeat to Centennial’s Cyrus Songster sent Sliva to the consolation bracket. He earned falls at 4:40 against Crete’s Emmanuel Valdovinos and Mount Michael’s Andrew Kirklin at 1:41.

The next meet for the Huskies is Friday at the Central Valley Invite.

“Last year, we kind of hit the same momentum,” Kuhn said. “David City we wrestled well, went to Central Valley and did top four. We feel like next week we’re rolling right into districts.”