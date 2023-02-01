Huskies qualify for state duals for first time in school history

For the first time in school history, Shelby-Rising City wrestling qualified for the NSAA State Dual Wrestling Championships.

The Huskies won all six of its dual ahead of Monday's deadline, solidifying themselves among the top eight teams in Class D.

"It's huge. It'll just help get our name out there and help solidify that we're here for the long haul," Huskies head coach Tanner Kuhn said. "These freshmen have a goal of wanting to qualify all four years, which is a good thing. It'll help keep our numbers up in the program."

A goal entering this season for SRC was to qualify for state duals thanks to a talented freshmen class and a near-full lineup.

Along with returning state qualifiers, senior Justin Knoll and sophomore Collin Vrbka, freshmen Eli Fjell, Owen Krafka and Coy Vrbka helped the Huskies punch their ticket to Kearney with an average victory margin of 28.5 points.

"It's all them. They're the ones doing the work and are working hard. It proves that we are improving every week. I think we've avenged six losses throughout the last three weeks of the season which is great," Kuhn said. "It means we're peaking, they're working hard, they're getting better every step of the way. I think they're understanding the process."

However, the Huskies wouldn't have gotten to Kearney without the contributions of Bailey Turpitt, Traven Reznicek, Joaquin Jaquez, Kole Eickmeier, Logan Lindsley, Ethan Fjell and Landon Sliva.

Reznicek and Sliva won all six matches in duals. Ethan and Turpitt won four matches each and Lindsley totaled three wins.

"It's good. I have a couple of freshmen, a couple of sophomores going to state duals," Kuhn said. "Hopefully they get a little taste of what's to come in the week after and maybe perform our very best at districts."

SRC will compete at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney. The Huskies are the No. 7 seed with a 44.3333 wild card points average. They lost a tiebreaker for the No. 6 seed with Thayer Central as the Titans sported a better opponent winning percentage.

In the state dual quarterfinals, SRC will face No. 2 Anselmo-Merna. The Coyotes went 7-0 this season. The two teams wrestled in Friday's Central Valley Invite with Anselmo-Merna winning all three head-to-head matches.

Kuhn said it's going to be vital for them to stay off their backs since they're going to be giving up 12 points to their opponents with a couple of open weights.

"I think it's important for our kids to understand, not just winning, but getting the bonus points," Kuhn said. "Getting the majors, getting the tech and maybe even getting the pin to get the extra team points to help balance that out."

Kuhn said he would like to see the Huskies win one or two duals in Kearney. However, he said the experience will be huge as they prepare for districts next week given SRC's youth.

"I think this state duals might take a little nervousness out of some young ones going into districts knowing they kind of already wrestled on a big stage and wrestled the best in (Class) D before districts," Kuhn said. "I think we'll be less nervous going into districts."

Central Valley Invite

Krafka (28-6) was the lone champion Friday for the Huskies as the freshman won all four matches. He recorded a 36-second fall of Wood River's Peytin Grossart and a 42-second pin of South Loup's Josiah Coleman to reach the semifinals.

Krafka defeated Levi Russell of High Plains 6-0. The freshman scored all six points in the third period on an escape, a takedown and a three-point nearfall. In the 106-pound final, Krafka pinned Cambridge's Micah Gerlach at 5 minutes, 53 seconds.

"Beating the High Plains kid (Russell) ... it was his very first match of the season and we lost to him and getting that revenge and going on to beating another ranked kid in the finals is a good thing," Kuhn said. "It means he's peaking at the right time."

Eli (28-7) captured his third silver medal in as many meets at 195. The freshman pinned Grand Island Central Catholic's Joe Messere at 1:02 and South Loup's Dawson Doggett.

In the semifinals, Eli edged out Elgin Public/Pope John's Samuel Hemenway by a 4-3 decision on a first-period takedown and a second-period reversal. The freshman was pinned by Anselmo-Merna's Sid Miller in the final.

"He's (Eli) doing great. That was the No. 1 ranked kid in our class (Miller) at our weight. I thought he wrestled tough," Kuhn said. "We kind of went for a big move and that's how we kind of got pinned. Other than that, he's been wrestling really well."

Coy (27-11) earned bronze at 182 winning four of his five matches. The freshman pinned Weeping Water's Brennan Demike at 2 minutes in the first round before losing in the quarterfinals.

Coy responded with three straight wins in the consolation bracket. He earned an 11-6 win over Mullen's Tate Kvanvig, a 5-1 victory against Weeping Water's Jeremiah Keene and a 1-0 win against Wood River's Ikaiah Edgren.

Coy posted two takedowns, one three-point nearfall, two escapes and one reversal versus Kvanvig. The freshman took down Keene, pinned him for a two-point nearfall and escaped in his second consolation match.

In his final match of the day, Coy's second-period escape was all that was needed to beat Edgren. He took bronze on a no-contest in the third-place match as Coy and Demike both reached their five-match limits.

Knoll (25-5) placed fourth at 160 after a 3-2 meet. He reached the semifinals on falls against South Loup's Kamie Tickle at 1:28 and Tri County's Jack Hopkins at 2:59.

Levi Drueke of Neligh-Oakdale defeated Knoll 4-2 in the semifinals. Knoll took down Drueke in the first period for the first points of the match, but Drueke scored the final four on two escapes and a first-period takedown.

The senior defeated Cambridge's Hunter Perks 11-6 in the consolation semifinals on a three-point nearfall, two takedowns, two escapes and one reversal. Knoll medically forfeited the third-place match.

On Tuesday, SRC competed in a quadrangular at Fullerton. Before heading to Kearney, the Huskies will head to East Butler for Thursday's Crossroads Conference meet.

"It's a big week. It's busy, which is fine. They need this. The state week is busy too," Kuhn said. "It's a short week with three practices and then you perform on Thursday. This will help us get our kids mentally ready middle of the week."