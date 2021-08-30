Huskies roar back for the win

Sliva finished the game 14 for 30 for 173 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also had 14 carries for 47 yards and two touchdowns.

The Huskies finished with 40 more yards of total offense, eight more first downs and 19 more plays than the Titans.

Kubik thought the offense did a good job of sticking with the gameplan despite the early deficit.

Defensively, SRC turned it around in the second half thanks to several players.. Ashton Schultz recorded a safety in the third quarter and the Huskies sealed the victory with a Justin Knoll pick-six.

Grady Belt led the team with 20 tackles and Brigham had 15 while also assisting on a quarterback sack. Shelby-Rising City recorded 4 and 1/2 sacks as Schultz had two, Collin Vrbka had 1 and 1/2 and Landon Sliva had a half. Brigham and Vrbka each had a fumble recovery.

"Defensively, I thought the pressure that we were able to get on the QB was a key factor in holding them to six points in the second half," Kubik said.

Kubik said the victory was huge for his team as it look to build momentum going into the rest of the season. Next week, it's a stiff test for the Huskies as they host No. 5 Howells-Dodge Friday, a 58-0 winner over East Butler.