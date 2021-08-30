Huskies roar back for the win

Shelby-Rising City football didn't win its first game of the 2020 season until the final week, a 52-12 victory against East Butler.
It was not the way Huskies head coach Zach Kubik expected things to go in his first year in charge as SRC made the transition to eight-man football.
The Huskies didn't have to wait to taste that feeling this fall. With the experience gained from last year, SRC opened the 2021 season with a 38-26 win on Friday over Thayer Central. The Huskies erased a 14-point halftime deficit, outscoring Thayer Central 32-6 in the second half.
"This team has done a great job of fighting through adversity and finding ways to win a game," Kubik said. "I thought Thayer Central did a good job of putting pressure on us early going into halftime with a lead. Our kids and coaches found a way to come out with the win."
Huskies quarterback Payton Sliva opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run, but the Titans scored 20 unanswered points to end the first half.
However, it was all Huskies after that. Sliva threw three touchdowns and ran for one in the second half to lead the SRC comeback.
In the third quarter, Sliva threw a 27-yard touchdown to Grant Brigham and a 12-yard score to Gavin Dutton-Mofford. After a Thayer touchdown to start the fourth quarter, Sliva ran for his second score of the night. Later in the frame, Sliva connected with Brigham for their second touchdown.
Sliva finished the game 14 for 30 for 173 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also had 14 carries for 47 yards and two touchdowns.
The Huskies finished with 40 more yards of total offense, eight more first downs and 19 more plays than the Titans.
Kubik thought the offense did a good job of sticking with the gameplan despite the early deficit.
Defensively, SRC turned it around in the second half thanks to several players.. Ashton Schultz recorded a safety in the third quarter and the Huskies sealed the victory with a Justin Knoll pick-six.
Grady Belt led the team with 20 tackles and Brigham had 15 while also assisting on a quarterback sack. Shelby-Rising City recorded 4 and 1/2 sacks as Schultz had two, Collin Vrbka had 1 and 1/2 and Landon Sliva had a half. Brigham and Vrbka each had a fumble recovery.
"Defensively, I thought the pressure that we were able to get on the QB was a key factor in holding them to six points in the second half," Kubik said.
Kubik said the victory was huge for his team as it look to build momentum going into the rest of the season. Next week, it's a stiff test for the Huskies as they host No. 5 Howells-Dodge Friday, a 58-0 winner over East Butler.
Kubik and the Huskies know having a chance against the Jaguars means cutting down on mistakes.