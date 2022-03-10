Huskies see growth from young roster in tough season

Shelby-Rising City girls basketball grew throughout the season. The Huskies were without any seniors and were forced often into learning on the fly. Despite the 5-17 record, head coach Turner Trofholz saw several positives and described the year as one of growth.

"You never know what to expect from a young team. You always hope for the best. You always hope for something to go your way," Trofholz said. "We never really had that staple win, team we shouldn't have beat. We had some toss-up games that we fell short on. We played to our competition quite a bit, where some of the better teams we played, we played well and played right with them."

There were two games in particular, against David City and Nebraska Christian, in which the Huskies could have pulled off the upset. The Scouts, who went 19-5, came back to beat SRC 37-30 in overtime on Jan. 18. On Feb. 1 against Nebraska Christian, the Huskies were tied 33-33 in the fourth quarter with the eventual state qualifier before losing 40-34.

The roster was made up of three juniors, four sophomores and four freshmen. Trofholz said the biggest area of growth was basketball IQ.

"I think they are started to understand the process more. From day one to practice 60 was day and night from where we were," Trofholz said. "We've got to do a better job of taking care of the ball, and that's going to come with strength and age as well. Understanding the why, and our basketball IQ grew, and hopefully continues so."

Trofholz admitted that it's tough when there isn't a senior captain to look to in certain situations. The juniors and sophomores did what they could, but there's a natural hesitancy to step into that role.

"We got a freshman point guard. We didn't really have anyone step up as a leader per se. We just kind of led together," he said. "I think that can change in the future so somebody has someone to lean on and ask questions to. I think, overall, it just comes down with age."

Sophomore Ava Larmon and freshman Taya Pinneo led the Huskies offense. Larmon led the team in scoring with 10.6 points per game. Pinneo was right behind her with an average of 9.7.

Trofholz said the next step in improvement is shooting efficiently. The team shot just 25% on the season. Larmon recorded a 31% field goal percentage and Pinneo ended at 21%. The Huskies also shot just 44% from the free throw line. Pinneo was the only Husky with a free throw percentage over 50%.

"I would like to see those in the mid-30s, low 40, especially with Ava shooting closer to the hoop when she slashes. Ava and Taya got to the line over 100 times this year and they're making 45 to 50% of their free throws," Trofholz said. "That needs to be in the 60s and 70s, so we've just got to continue to shoot the basketball this summer, muscle memory and get some confidence and see the ball go in."

Developing consistency, not just in shooting but all over is another step in the team's progression, according to Trofholz. He said consistency will come with time.

"We weren't very consistent at times. We had some really good games and then when we fell off the face of the Earth; we really fell off the face of the Earth and struggled," he said. "They need to find that consistency where we are never too high or never too low and just kind of be steady throughout."

For the Huskies to take the next step, it'll take more playing time and experience.

"They've got to be willing to put the time in and I think they will," Trofholz said. "You can't just pick up a basketball when a coach tells you, so we'll have lots of camps, open gyms and play. They've got to do it on their own."

