Huskies send record-breaking three wrestlers to Omaha

Shelby-Rising City set multiple school records last weekend at the Class D-2 district tournament.

For the first time ever, the Huskies qualified three wrestlers for state in senior Grady Belt, junior Justin Knoll and freshman Collin Vrbka. The only other time the Huskies sent multiple wrestlers to Omaha was in 2019.

The Huskies finished 11th with 62 points that year, marking the best result in a district tournament.

"We wrestled excellent," Huskies head coach Tanner Kuhn said. "Happy for the three who made it. We also had three, four who were a match away, and they wrestled well too."

Shelby-Rising City began wrestling in 2015 and hadn't scored more than 45 points in a district tournament in any of the past seven seasons. Kuhn said the impact of getting three wrestlers to state is huge.

"It's huge for this very young program. Hopefully that builds on," he said. "I'm expecting five incoming freshmen next year and only lose one, so I'm expecting 11 on my team next year, which is close to a full team."

Belt (34-3) qualified for state for the second straight year, earning district silver medals both times. He pinned his quarterfinal and semifinal opponent in 5 minutes and 45 seconds then 1:48. In the 145-pound first-place match, he lost by an 8-2 decision to Winside's Art Escalante. It was Belt's first defeat since Jan. 15. All three losses came in tournament first-place matches.

Kuhn attributed Belt's success to his consistency and even emotions.

"We did what we were supposed to do and took care of business. We kind of knew state was a high possibility," he said. "We're both a little disappointed we didn't get the district title, but he'll bounce back this week and hopefully get a state medal."

Knoll (20-8) earned his first spot at state in his first season wrestling with Shelby-Rising City. He earned silver with a pin of teammate Ethan Fjell in the quarters and a victory by 6-2 decision over Twin Loup's Archer Grint. West Point GACC's Ethan Baumert pinned Knoll at 2:22 in the 152-pound final.

Kuhn said Knoll struggled to lose weight after bouncing around at 138 and 145. Since sticking to 152 on Jan. 21, Knoll has gone 13-3.

"At the beginning, losses got to us a little bit. After a while, after some wins, we got some motivation going," Kuhn said. "The last three weeks he's wrestled his best, which is what we wanted, so peaking at the right time."

Vrbka (29-12) became the first freshman in school history to make state. After a loss in the semifinals, Vrbka pinned Franklin's Jacob Harrison in the 195-pound consolation semis to earn a spot in Omaha.

"He's (Vrbka) a boy in a man's weight class. That was his goal to make state and he made his goal. He's worked all season to get there," Kuhn said. "He's been through a meat grinder of a schedule to get there. His record doesn't really show how good he really is, either."

For Belt, he looks to get on the medal stand after losing in the consolation third round at the 2021 state tournament. In the first round, Belt was pinned at 2:59 when he had built a 4-2 lead. Kuhn believes that experience will help Belt this time around.

"I think he understands now that he needs to not look ahead; one match at a time," he said. "I think anything short of a state championship will be a disappointment for him. I also know a state medal is the ultimate goal, too."

Knoll and Vrbka will get to wrestle at state for the first time. No matter the result, Kuhn said it's vital to get a taste of what it's like to compete on the big stage.

"You need to get a taste to really understand what you're fighting for and what you're grinding for every day," Kuhn said. "This is why I'm working. This is why for the weight loss. Why we have long practices. Kind of puts an understanding of why they do this all year round."

Kuhn's message to his wrestlers is to just wrestle.

"Everyone is 0-0 now. Anything can happen," Kuhn said. "Just wrestle hard and hope you survive and advance and get on the medal stand."

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

