Huskies struggle to contain Titans

Shelby-Rising City (0-1) gave up nearly 300 yards rushing to one player and dropped its season opener to Thayer Central 58-46 in a road loss Friday.

Despite the Huskies offense also finding success, the Titans scored the first points and remained a step ahead all game. SRC quarterback Colin Wingard passed for 260 yards and three touchdowns and SRC rushed for 195 and three more touchdowns.

Grady Belt also passed for one touchdown. Gavin Dutton-Mofford and Grant Brigham each caught two touchdowns.

Dominic Stewart ran for 268 yards on 21 carries for Thayer Central - more than 12 yards per carry - and Titan quarterback Logan Wiedel was just 8 for 19 but passed for 194 yards and had an average of over 24 yards per completion.

"Credit to their players and coaching staff on those big plays they were more prepared than us on those plays," SRC coach Zach Kubik said. "Domnic Stewart is a great player he has the balance and power to cause missed tackles and then finishes plays off with his speed. hats off to him, he is a solid ball player."

Thayer Central led 14-6 after the first quarter, 28-14 at halftime and 42-26 after three. SRC outscored Thayer Central 20-16 in the fourth.