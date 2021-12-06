Huskies take away positives from loss against Cross County

Shelby-Rising City tipped off the basketball season Friday night against conference foe Cross County. The Cougar boys and girls both won 20 or more games last season and offered a stiff opening test.

Both Husky basketball teams struggled offensively as the boys team lost 50-25 and the girls fell 42-14.

Cross County def. Shelby-Rising City boys 50-25: The Huskies started slow and couldn't match the Cougars' hot shooting.

Cross County shot 45% from the field and was led by senior Cory Hollinger. He scored a game-high 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting to go with seven rebounds.

The Huskies were outscored 11-2 in the first quarter and shot 1-for-8 from the field with four turnovers.

SRC scored on its first two possessions of the second to make it 14-6, but the Cougars went on a 28-8 run to pull away. The Huskies finished with just 10 field goals and shot 5-for-11 from the free throw line.

Huskies head coach Grant Gabel said he thought the team did some good things.

"Defensively going in, we figured their offense is going to center around Cory Hollinger, so we wanted to do our best to try to make somebody else beat us," Gabel said. "Offensively, we need to control the possession. We need to take high percentage shots on our end, kind of controlling the tempo. For the most part, I thought we saw some good things and some things that we can continue to build on."

In his first varsity basketball game, sophomore Ashton Schultz led SRC with eight points. Senior Gavin Dutton-Mofford chipped in seven.

The Huskies were stagnant at times. The passing didn't create many open looks, but the offense improved in the fourth and generated 11 points. Gabel attributed the improved success to his players adjusting to the speed.

"I thought we were doing a better job of getting the ball reversed and not staying on one side of the court," he said. "When you get the ball quickly rotated to the other side of the floor, good things happen. Our guards really became a lot more aggressive getting to the rim and that really helped us put some points on the board.

Gabel said the defensive end is where SRC will hang its hat. He thought the team did some good things in the half court, but acknowledged he might have stayed in a 2-3 zone for a bit too long.

Cross County def. Shelby-Rising City girls 42-14: Both teams got off to slow starts as Cross County led 10-9 early in the second quarter.

The Cougars eventually found their shooting stroke and closed the game on a 32-5 run. Cross County was led by Lilly Peterson and Bricelynn Larson. The two combined for 24 points and 19 rebounds.

"They did a good job defensively. I thought we got some good looks. There was a lid on there for a long time for us," Huskies head coach Turner Trofholz said. "We got a long ways to go, but there was good things. Even with that score, there was good things to build off of."

The Huskies, who have no seniors on the roster, created its scoring from freshman Taya Pinneo and sophomores Ava and Alex Larmon. Pinneo led the Huskies with seven points while the Larmon sisters had seven combined.

"In her first varsity basketball game, (Pinneo) stepped up to the plate. She played well. Every freshman has to learn the attention to detail and that'll come. She stepped up and played pretty well," Trofholz said. "The Larmon sisters played very well on both ends. Our goal with young kids is just to be consistent as possible and don't let the wheels fall off for three or four minutes. I think we did that (tonight)."

Trofholz was proud of his team's defensive aggressiveness. He discussed taking some gambles prior to the game and felt some of those chances didn't pay off. However, he feels that aggression will be central to its success.

"If we play like that we're going to win a bunch of games. That's a good basketball team that we played," he said. "There's definitely a bunch of winnable games on our schedule if we play that hard with that aggression, and the ball will go in a lot more. It's pretty simple."

