The East Butler and Shelby-Rising City track and field teams took part in the Twin River Invite on April 20.

Both teams took top six finishes in the girls team score with the Tigers finishing with 41 points for sixth place and the Huskies took first with 147 points.

The Shelby-Rising City girls were dominant in the Twin River Invite earning 15 top three finishes and gold in nine events. The East Butler girls finished with four top three finishes.

In the 100-meter dash, Liberty Baker claimed first for the Huskies in 12.40 seconds. East Butler's Camryn Kocian claimed second with a time of 12.50.

Baker's second gold came in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.00 seconds. She would also take second in the 200 with a time of 26.60.

The Husky girls would secure gold in the 400 with Ava Larmon taking first in a time of 1:03.50. Alex Larmon would take third for Shelby-Rising City with a time of 1:04.70.

Ava claimed two more golds in throwing finishing first in discus with a throw of 120-06 and shot put with a mark of 36-06.

The two would join Kadence Calahan and Danica Watts in the 1600 relay to take gold with a time of 4:23.50.

Watts also claimed first in the triple jump with a mark of 34-00.50 and third in the long jump with a jump of 16-01.

Angel Barnes claimed first for the Huskies in the 1600 with a time of 5:56.40. Her teammate, Taya Pinneo took second in the event finishing the race in 6:02.40.

In the 3200, Barnes took first with a time of 12:50.80 as East Butler's Reese Kozisek claimed second finishing the race in 13:19.60.

Barnes also helped the 3200 relay team claim second along with Ellie Frederick, Zoey Walker and Pinneo. The four finished with a time of 11:12.50 which was almost 40 seconds better than East Butler's team of Rylie Biltoft, Malorie Spatz, Mackennah Spatz and Nevayala Hilton which claimed fourth with a time of 12:04.80.

Shelby's Walker would tie with Haley Klement of East Butler for third in the high jump as the two both finished with a mark of 4-10.

For the boys, Shelby-Rising City placed fourth with 62 points and the Tigers took eighth with 22 points. Yutan took first with 123 points.

The Husky boys finished with six top three finishes including three golds, the Tigers claimed one top three finish.

The two teams would battle in the 110-meter hurdles but Isaac Whitmore claimed first for the Huskies with a time of 16.90 seconds. Michael Kunasek took second for East Butler by finishing the race in 18.30 seconds.

Whitmore also claimed first in the 300 hurdles winning the race in 43.60 seconds. He also joined Blake Schmidt, Payton Sliva and Gabe Dutton-Mofford in the 1600 relay to take silver with a time of 47.90.

Dutton-Mofford also claimed third in the 800 recording a time of 2:18.60.

The final Husky gold went to Tanner Nekl in the triple jump with a mark of 40-02.

In the discus throw, Shelby-Rising City's Dalton Pokorney claimed second place with a mark of 137-05.

The two teams were both in action Tuesday (after print deadline) in the Shelby-Rising City Invite. The two are also set to compete on Saturday in the Crossroads Conference Meet in Osceola.

East Butler track and field at Friend Invite

Prior to East Butler competing in the Twin River Invite on April 20, the Tigers took part in the Friend Invite.

As a team, the Tiger girls claimed first place out of 11 schools with 98 points.

The East Butler girls finished with 10 top three finishes while claiming first in four events.

Kozisek led the Tigers claiming first in the 800 and 1600. She finished with a time of 2:41.26 in the 800 and 6:12.56 in the 1600.

Kocian claimed gold in the 100 completing the sprint in 12.30 seconds. She would also claim third in the triple jump with a mark of 15-02.

The final gold went to the 3200 relay team after the team finished with a time of 11:15.90.

The 400 relay team would also claim a top three finishing taking home silver in a time of 54.20 seconds.

Two of the top three finishes came in the hurdle events with Klement taking second with a time of 52.30. Leah Bonger claimed third in the 100 completing the event in 18.00 seconds.

Klement also took third in the high jump with a mark of J4-10.

The final top three spot went to Sydney Pernicek in the discus throw with a throw of 97-05.

The East Butler boys finished fourth with 50 points. Cross County took first with 114 team points.

The Tiger boys had four top three finishes which included two golds.

Kunasek claimed first in the 110 hurdles in 17.60 seconds and Alex Pierce took the top spot in the long jump with a mark of 20-07.25.

The final two top three finishes went to Rocco Hageman and the 3200 relay team.

Hageman finished with a time of 2:22.40 in the 800 to take third and the 3200 team took silver with a time of 9:38.00.

Shelby-Rising City track and field at Doniphan-Trumbull Invitational

The Husky track team took part in the Doniphan-Trumbull Invitational on April 18, before competing on April 20.

Shelby-Rising City claimed 22 top three finishes including 16 from the girls.

Of the girls' 16 top three finishes nine were for gold.

Baker took first in the 100 with Watts taking third. Baker finished the race in 12.12 seconds and Watts had a time of 13.15.

Baker also finished first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.80.

Watts and Baker would take second and third in the long jump as Watts had a mark of J15-08.50 for second and Baker had a jump of J15-06.50.

Watts also finished second in the triple jump with a mark of 33-05.50.

Kaylei Perry won in the 200 finishing with a time of 28.15.

Ava and Alex Larmon took the top two spots in the 400 with Ava claiming gold at 1:02.79. Alex finished with a time of 1:05.75.

Ava also took gold in both the shot put and discus. For the shot put she recorded a throw of 35-05 and in discus, she finished with a mark of 111-00.

Pinneo took the top spot in the 1600 with a time of 6:24.10.

Both the 400 and 1600 relay teams took first with the 400 team having a time of 52.78 and the 1600 team finishing at 4:27.41.

The final top three finishers for the Husky girls was Barnes as she took third in the 800 with a time of 2:46.61 and second in the 3200 as she finished the race at 13:18.10.

The Shelby-Rising City boys claimed six top three finishes but no golds.

Sliva started the day by taking third in the 100 in 11.68 seconds.

Whitmore would take third in both hurdle races finishing the 110 in 16.58 seconds and the 300 in 45.00 seconds.

Two relay teams would finish with top three finishes as the 1600 team took third with a time of 4:00.76. the 400 sprint medley team had a time of 53.68 to take silver.

Nekl was the final top three finish for the Husky boys with him taking silver in the triple jump. He recorded a mark of 38-04.