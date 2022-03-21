 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Huskies track and field earn 12 medals at Bulldog Challenge

  • Updated
  • 0

Shelby-Rising City track and field kicked off its season Friday in Seward at the 2022 Bulldog Track and Field Challenge and earned a pair of top-10 team placings.

The Huskies competed with 13 teams in the Prairie Division. The girls and boys teams combine for 12 medals. The girls ended the meet in seventh with 34 points while the boys were 10th with 24 points.

Hunter White

Hunter White

Hunter White was the top Husky of the day with three medals. He won silver in the 60-meter hurdles and in the long jump. In the 400-meter relay, White anchored the final leg for a fourth-place finish.

In the 60 hurdles, White crossed the finish in 9.10 seconds. He finished 0.12 seconds behind North Bend's Colin Rhynalds for first place. White jumped to a mark of 19 feet, 3 1/2 inches in the long jump. Platteview's Jacob Rahbein won the event with a measurement of 20-5.50.

Six Huskies took home two medals. Liberty Baker won silver in the girls 60 hurdles with a time of 9.85 seconds - 0.51 seconds behind Riverside's Veronica Andrusyshyn who set the meet record. Baker made the podium for the second time in the long jump with 15-3.50.

People are also reading…

Kaylei Perry, Alexa Carter, Angel Barnes, Ava Larmon and Trevor Hoegerl received medals in individual events. Perry placed fourth in the girls 400 with a time of 1 minute, 8.48 seconds.

Carter earned the final podium spot in the 800 with a time of 2:54.33. She beat out Lincoln Christian's Joselyn Schnieder by 0.41 seconds for sixth place.

Barnes earned silver in the girls 3200. She crossed the tape at 14:18.23. Nebraska Christian's Hannah Swanson won the event with a time of 12:58.65.

Larmon medaled sixth in the girls shot put. She recorded a top toss of 29-7, earning the final spot on the podium by a single inch..

In the boys triple jump, Hoegerl ended in fourth place at 36-8.50. He finished 1 foot, 3 inches behind Nebraska Christian's Vendell Juzyk for first place.

All three Husky relay teams medaled. In the boys 1600, Payton Sliva, Gavin and Gabe Dutton-Mofford and White finished fourth with a time of 3:54.87.

Both girls relay teams, the 1600 and 3200, medaled. The 1600 relay team of Ava and Alex Larmon, Perry and Taya Pinneo clocked in at 4:49.62 for fifth place. The 3200 team of Barnes, Alex, Zoey Walker and Pinneo earned bronze with a time of 11:11.68.

Shelby-Rising City competed again Tuesday in the Aquinas Catholic triangular in David City. The Huskies squared off against the Monarchs and David City.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Bulldog Challenge Results

Girls 60 Dash Prelims

Nicole Martensen 22nd 9.36

Aubree Siffring 36th 11.39

Boys 60 Dash Prelims

Ashton Schultz 16th 8.03

Payton Sliva 17th 8.04

Aaron Ross 38th 11.03

Girls 60 Hurdles Prelims

Liberty Baker 1st 9.83

Bailey Turpitt 14th 12.16

Boys 60 Hurldes Prelims

Hunter White 1st 9.16

Isaac Whitmore 9th 10.71

Girls 60 Hurdles Final

Liberty Baker 2nd 9.85

Boys 60 Hurdles Final

Hunter White 2nd 9.10

Girls 200 Dash

Emily Augustin 13th 30.92

Boys 200 Dash

Isaac Whitmore 16th 26.46

Ashton Schultz 18th 26.74

Aiden Zimmerman 37th 30.02

Girls 400 Dash

Kaylei Perry 4th 1:08.48

Ellie Frederick 10th 1:12.39

Boys 400 Dash

Payton Sliva 8th 58.65

Gabe Dutton-Mofford 15th 1:00.71

Tanner Nekl 21st 1:02.57

Girls 800

Alexa Carter 6th 2:54.33

Ellie Frederick 8th 2:58.15

Boys 800

Gabe Dutton-Mofford 9th 2:23.91

Jeremiah Zelasney 26th 2:42.18

Girls 1600

Taya Pinneo 7th 6:03.53

Angel Barnes 8th 6:38.95

Boys 1600

Gavin Dutton-Mofford 20th 6:03.20

Fischer White 21st 6:07.35

Trevor Hoegerl 6:27.59

Girls 3200

Angel Barnes 2nd 14:18.23

Girls Discus Throw

Ava Larmon 8th 86-09

Rylie Carter 10th 78-10

Aubree Siffring 33rd 48-03

Boys Discus Throw

Dalton Pokorney 19th 91-05

Aiden Zimmerman 36th 70-03

Samuel Vallejo 40th 46-09

Girls High Jump

Bailey Turpitt 7th 4-04.00

Katelyn Nekl 10th 4-02.00

Boys High Jump

Ashton Schultz 14th 5-02.00

Hunter White 15th 5-02.00

Isaac Whitmore 17th 5-00.00

Girls Long Jump

Liberty Baker 4th 15-03.50

Emily Augustin 19th 13-03.00

Boys Long Jump

Hunter White 2nd 19-03.50

Trevor Hoegerl 9th 18-00.75

Tanner Nekl 18th 16-00.25

Girls Shot Put

Ava Larmon 6th 29-07.00

Nicole Martensen 18th 26-08.50

Rylie Carter 19th 26-04.00

Boys Shot Put

Gavin Ohnemus 20th 33-11.00

Fischer White 26th 32-01.00

Dalton Pokorney 33rd 28-06.50

Girls Triple Jump

Kaylei Perry 12th 28-06.75

Emily Augustin 16th 26-01.00

Boys Triple Jump

Trevor Hoegerl 4th 36-08.50

Tanner Nekl 9th 34-10.75

Payton Sliva 13th 31-11.00

Boys 1600 Meter Relay

Payton Sliva, Gavin Dutton-Mofford, Gabe Dutton-Mofford, Hunter White 4th 3:54.87

Girls 1600 Meter Relay

Ava Larmon, Kaylei Perry, Taya Pinneo, Alex Larmon 5th 4:49.62

Girls 3200 Meter Relay

Angel Barnes, Alex Larmon, Zoey Walker, Taya Pinneo 3rd 11:11.68

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News