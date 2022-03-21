Huskies track and field earn 12 medals at Bulldog Challenge

Shelby-Rising City track and field kicked off its season Friday in Seward at the 2022 Bulldog Track and Field Challenge and earned a pair of top-10 team placings.

The Huskies competed with 13 teams in the Prairie Division. The girls and boys teams combine for 12 medals. The girls ended the meet in seventh with 34 points while the boys were 10th with 24 points.

Hunter White was the top Husky of the day with three medals. He won silver in the 60-meter hurdles and in the long jump. In the 400-meter relay, White anchored the final leg for a fourth-place finish.

In the 60 hurdles, White crossed the finish in 9.10 seconds. He finished 0.12 seconds behind North Bend's Colin Rhynalds for first place. White jumped to a mark of 19 feet, 3 1/2 inches in the long jump. Platteview's Jacob Rahbein won the event with a measurement of 20-5.50.

Six Huskies took home two medals. Liberty Baker won silver in the girls 60 hurdles with a time of 9.85 seconds - 0.51 seconds behind Riverside's Veronica Andrusyshyn who set the meet record. Baker made the podium for the second time in the long jump with 15-3.50.

Kaylei Perry, Alexa Carter, Angel Barnes, Ava Larmon and Trevor Hoegerl received medals in individual events. Perry placed fourth in the girls 400 with a time of 1 minute, 8.48 seconds.

Carter earned the final podium spot in the 800 with a time of 2:54.33. She beat out Lincoln Christian's Joselyn Schnieder by 0.41 seconds for sixth place.

Barnes earned silver in the girls 3200. She crossed the tape at 14:18.23. Nebraska Christian's Hannah Swanson won the event with a time of 12:58.65.

Larmon medaled sixth in the girls shot put. She recorded a top toss of 29-7, earning the final spot on the podium by a single inch..

In the boys triple jump, Hoegerl ended in fourth place at 36-8.50. He finished 1 foot, 3 inches behind Nebraska Christian's Vendell Juzyk for first place.

All three Husky relay teams medaled. In the boys 1600, Payton Sliva, Gavin and Gabe Dutton-Mofford and White finished fourth with a time of 3:54.87.

Both girls relay teams, the 1600 and 3200, medaled. The 1600 relay team of Ava and Alex Larmon, Perry and Taya Pinneo clocked in at 4:49.62 for fifth place. The 3200 team of Barnes, Alex, Zoey Walker and Pinneo earned bronze with a time of 11:11.68.

Shelby-Rising City competed again Tuesday in the Aquinas Catholic triangular in David City. The Huskies squared off against the Monarchs and David City.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

