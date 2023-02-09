KEARNEY - Shelby-Rising City already made school history before even stepping on the mat Saturday, qualifying for the NSAA State Dual Wrestling Championship for the first time ever.

However, the Huskies had every intention of making noise at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney.

They did just that, upsetting the No. 2 seed Anselmo-Merna in the state dual quarterfinals 45-31 to secure a team trophy.

SRC ended the tournament with two narrow defeats, losing to Twin Loup 42-39 in the semifinals and to Sutherland 36-34 in the third place match to finish fourth in Class D.

"That's a tough one that last one. Wrestled well. I hope next week now we can build on to what we're doing. That first dual was awesome. I had three people really step up," Huskies head coach Tanner Kuhn said. "Bailey (Turpitt) at 113, 120-pounder Traven (Reznicek) stepped up, 138-pounder (Logan Lindsley) that's what won. Unfortunately the last two duals, we just ... one or two there we got kind of put to our backs and pinned and lost both by one wrestler."

Owen Krafka, Justin Knoll and Coy Vrbka led the Huskies with three head-to-head wins. Collin Vrbka earned three wins on two forfeits and one injury default. Traven Reznicek, Ethan and Eli Fjell won two of their three matches.

In order for the Huskies to be competitive in Kearney, they needed the likes of Reznicek, Ethan, Bailey Turpitt, Logan Lindsley and Landon Sliva to step up. They stepped up to the moment against the Coyotes.

After dualing forfeits, Krafka opened the scoring with a 1-minute fall against Korbin Druery. Turpitt was next up and she recorded a historic pin of Brett Olson at 2:55 to put the Huskies ahead 18-6.

Reznicek pinned Caleb Walters at 1:04 to restore a 12-point lead for the Huskies. Two matches later, Lindsley recorded a fall of AJ Goodner at 1:03.

Anselmo-Merna secured wins via forfeit and a major decision to cut the SRC lead to 30-28 with four matches remaining.

Knoll posted a 12-5 decision against Jadon Wells. Sliva and Coy sealed the upset win with back-to-back pins of Caden Coufal and Samuel McMillan, respectively.

"We tried to write it up and some of them we didn't even have winning writing it up," Krafka said. "They just came through and it was a big. Once we seen them guys winning, I think it just lifted everybody's head up and really got energy going."

Twin Loup halted SRC's run to the state championship dual, securing four pins, two forfeits and one disqualification.

The Huskies won three of the first four matches on an injury default for Collin, a 38-second pin from Krafka and a Reznicek win by forfeit. Twin Loup rattled four straight wins on three pins and one forfeit to take a 30-18 lead.

Ethan trailed 9-7 in the second period before pinning Garrett Keith at 3:18. Knoll followed that up with a 9-7 decision against Quincy Ryker.

Garett Schneider sealed the win for Twin Loup with a pin of Sliva at 1:18. Despite falls by Coy and Eli, a forfeit at 220 propelled the Wolves to the three-point win.

In the third-place dual against Sutherland, Krafka started the dual with a 4-2 decision over Grady Dempcy. The Sailors took control of the dual with wins in five of the next six matches on four falls and one forfeit to lead 30-9.

Ethan secured an 11-5 decision and Knoll pinned Cole Kerner to cut the deficit to 30-18. Aydan Kaps pinned Sliva, resulting in SRC needing to pin its final two head-to-head matches to force a tie with Sutherland.

Coy recorded a three-point nearfall in the third period against Conner Bryner, but he was unable to secure the pin ending the match with a 9-0 major decision.

Eli pinned Kole Walz and Collin won by forfeit, but a double forfeit at 285 secured third place for the Sailors.

"It was just a lot to go through as a team being the first time here ever in our school," Krafka said. "Just the two open slots really hurt. We just tried to fight and keep off our back. That was our main thing."

Krafka improved to 37-7 on the season in his freshman campaign. He described his experience of competing in his first state wrestling tournament.

"The whole time I was just trying to keep my head up, fight for the team, try to get us some points and just win overall on the day," Krafka said.

On Thursday, the Huskies captured the Crossroads Conference title. They scored 160 points, finishing 46 points ahead of runner-up East Butler.

Sliva, Coy, Eli and Collin secured conference titles. Krafka, Kole Eickmeier, Ethan and Knoll took home silver and Reznicek earned bronze.

Next up for the Huskies is the District D-3 meet Friday and Saturday at Thayer Central. Knoll and Collin eye a return to Omaha with the rest of the team eyeing their first state berth.

"Sky's the limit. We got some kids on the bubble," Kuhn said. "I keep telling myself four, five, six, I think maybe even eight if we have some kids really step up and wrestle like they know how."