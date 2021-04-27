Huskies win 7 golds at Twin River

Shelby Rising-City track and field athletes came away with seven gold medals and the Husky girls were runners-up on April 22 at the Twin River Invite in Genoa.
Angel Barnes for the girls team and Colin Wingard for the boys team both won double golds. Barnes was, as she has been all season, dominant in the distance running events. Wingard has had similarly successful results in shot put and discus and was again a throwing champion.
The girls won 13 total medals while the boys had 10. Barnes and Kira Pavlik both collected three medals for the girls. Hunter White took home three medals for the Husky boys.
Barnes took the top spot in the 1600 meters with a time of 6 minutes, 16.50 seconds. Her time was 14 seconds better than the runner-up from Twin River.
Barnes was also the champ in the 3200 when she crossed the line in 13:32.50. She was again dominant with a win of more than 45 seconds. Barnes nearly made it three golds when she was a little under four seconds back of the winner in the 800 and took silver.
Kira Pavlik was second in the triple jump at 31 feet, 10 inches, third in the long jump at 14-9 and third in the pole vault at 7-6. Her triple jump mark was a little under two feet behind the gold medalist.
Other athletes to pick up more than one medal included Allie Neujahr taking silver in the high jump when she reached 4-8 and bronze in the triple jump at 30-4. Alexa Carter was the runner-up in the 3200 and third in the 1600.
Liberty Baker added another gold medal when she crossed the line first in the 100 hurdles on a time of 16.60 seconds. She cut a tenth off from her qualifying time and won by more than a second.
Kaylei Perr's sixth-place run in the 400 rounded out the list of girls individual medals.
Maddie Hopwood, Pavlik, Neujahr and Baker teamed up and took fifth in the 400 relay.
Wingard won the shot put on a throw of 45 feet, 5 and 1/2 inches. He was almost two feet better than the runner-up. In the discus, he landed his toss at 150-4 and was almost 23 feet further than the silver medalist.
Hunter White won the 110 hurdles in 17.90 seconds. He was .30 slower than qualifying but still almost a second ahead of the runner-up. White also took fourth in the lung jump and fifth in the 400.
Ashton Schultz reached 9-6 on the pole vault, tied for third but earned bronze on his own on tiebreakers. Gavin Dutton-Mofford was fifth in the 800 and Tylan Bluel was also fifth in the 3200.
The 3200 relay team of Gabe Dutton-Mofford, Gavin Dutton-Mofford, Bluel and Fischer White wo a silver medal in a time of 9:50.50. Blue, Gabe Dutton-Mofford, Payton Sliva and Issac Whitmore were sixth in the 1600 relay.
The Huskies were back on the track Tuesday for the Shelby-Rising City Home Invite. Other area teams in attendance included David City, East Butler, Cross County, High Plains and Osceola.