Huskies win 7 golds at Twin River

Shelby Rising-City track and field athletes came away with seven gold medals and the Husky girls were runners-up on April 22 at the Twin River Invite in Genoa.

Angel Barnes for the girls team and Colin Wingard for the boys team both won double golds. Barnes was, as she has been all season, dominant in the distance running events. Wingard has had similarly successful results in shot put and discus and was again a throwing champion.

The girls won 13 total medals while the boys had 10. Barnes and Kira Pavlik both collected three medals for the girls. Hunter White took home three medals for the Husky boys.

Barnes took the top spot in the 1600 meters with a time of 6 minutes, 16.50 seconds. Her time was 14 seconds better than the runner-up from Twin River.

Barnes was also the champ in the 3200 when she crossed the line in 13:32.50. She was again dominant with a win of more than 45 seconds. Barnes nearly made it three golds when she was a little under four seconds back of the winner in the 800 and took silver.

Kira Pavlik was second in the triple jump at 31 feet, 10 inches, third in the long jump at 14-9 and third in the pole vault at 7-6. Her triple jump mark was a little under two feet behind the gold medalist.