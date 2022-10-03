Huskies win second straight, Tigers snap three-game skid

Shelby-Rising City and East Butler secured road wins Friday. The Huskies won their last away game of the regular season defeating Twin River 22-8.

East Butler snapped its three-game losing streak with a 52-22 win over Walthill for its second win of the season.

SRC improved to 4-2 and 2-1 in district play and it'll host Cedar Bluffs on Friday. After their final away game of the season, the Tigers improved to 2-4 and 1-2 in district play. They'll host Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Friday.

Shelby-Rising City 22, Twin River 8: The Huskies rushed for 202 yards in the low-scoring affair with four players gaining at east 39 yards.

Payton Sliva led the way with 16 rushes, 65 yards and one touchdown. Gabe Dutton-Mofford also carried the ball 16 times for 50 yards and one touchdown. Logan Lindsley and Justin Knoll tallied 45 and 39 rushing yards each.

Lindsley also threw for 41 yards and one touchdown. Isaac Whitmore was the recipient of all three of Lindsley's completions, totaling 41 yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, the Huskies limited Twin River to just 166 total yards. Knoll led the unit with 19 tackles. Dalton Pokorney produced 13 tackles and one forced fumble. Whitmore intercepted Titans quarterback Korbe Urkoski and Eli Fjell recovered a fumble.

"The kids fought through some adversity and found a way to get the win, which was great to see," Huskies head coach Zach Kubik said. "Defense played really well and had enough drives on offense to successfully come out with a win against a good Twin River team."

East Butler 52, Walthill 22: The Tigers broke Friday's game open in the second quarter, outscoring the Blujays 36-6 in the second quarter.

Freshman Rocco Hageman led East Butler offensively with a season-high 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns, which matched his season-high. Hageman also recorded an interception and a fumble recovery on defense.

"We went to Rocco (Hageman) early in the game and continued to ride him. He's in great shape, so we weren't too concerned with him getting worn down," Tigers head coach Gabe Gauthier said. "Being a freshman, you don't want to put him through too much, but he's handled his starting role pretty well this year."

Dylan Klement and Ryan Sullivan gained 48 and 44 yards on the ground, respectively, to go with two touchdowns each. Sullivan also threw for 14 yards and caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Kale Glasshoff.

Reid Glasshoff and Blaine Orta led East Butler with seven tackles each and Zane Miller finished the game with five. Reid also recovered a fumble.

"It was good to see us put together a solid offensive outing. We controlled the line of scrimmage, which allowed us to keep the game plan simple. Our defense, overall, did a good job as well," Gauthier said. "It was really nice seeing us create a few turnovers and get after the quarterback. We had a few lapses in pass defense, which is something we have to continue working on."