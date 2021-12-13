Husky basketball earns first win

In its first game in a week, Shelby-Rising City basketball earned its first win of the season Friday against Giltner. The boys won 45-26 while the girls were victorious 32-26.

Both SRC teams fell to Sandy Creek Saturday and dropped to 1-2.

Sandy Creek def. Shelby-Rising City boys 50-13: The Huskies struggled to put the ball through the hoop, scoring just four points through the first three quarters.

The Cougars shot 54% from the floor. Senior Joshua Shaw scored 25 points to lead all scorers. He was one of three Sandy Creek players to score in double-figures. Shaw also recorded four of the team's 14 steals.

Sandy Creek def. Shelby-Rising City girls 42-30: Both teams shot below 30%, but the Cougars knocked down three more three-pointers to secure the win.

Taya Pinneo, Ava Larmon and Caydee Bauers combined for all of SRC's scoring. Pinneo scored a game-high 15 points, Larmon posted nine and Bauers ended with six.

The Huskies struggled from the field all over. They shot 30 free throws but only made 13.

"When you are young and have to go on the road on the second night of a doubleheader, it is really tough. We started out slow, struggled to score and dug ourselves a hole we couldn't get out of," SRC head coach Turner Trofholz said. "Giving up 27 first-half points is way too much, and it was because we didn't communicate at all. The second half was much better and we cut the lead to eight at one point, but we couldn't get over the hump. We kept getting to the line, but didn't take advantage. When you shoot that many free throws, you should win games."

Shelby-Rising City boys def. Giltner 45-26: The Huskies outscored the Hornets in every quarter. SRC led 9-7 after one, 20-15 at halftime and 30-22 after three. The Huskies' biggest margin came in the final frame when they outscored Giltner 15-4 in the final eight minutes.

Shelby-Rising City girls def. Giltner 32-26: SRC built a 22-16 halftime lead when the defenses took over. The two sides combined for just 19 total points after halftime.

The Huskies entered the third with a 10-point lead then allowed just two points in the fourth quarter.

Ava Larmon led the Huskies with 15 points on 6 of 17 shooting. Pinneo chipped in with nine as six Huskies scored.

SRC shot just 25% from the field but also scored nearly a third of its points from the free throw line. The Huskies shot 11 of 18 from the stripe.

On the glass, SRC had six players record at least four rebounds. Ava Larmon led the squad with five. Alex Larmon, Angel Barnes, Rylie Carter, Bauers and Kaylei Perry had four each.

"We got off to a great start and played very well defensively all night," Trofholz said. "We made some adjustments at halftime defensively that really made Giltner struggle. I was proud of the way we battled to hang on for the win."

