Husky boys bounce back vs. Meridian, girls skid extends to four

Shelby-Rising City basketball took the court for the first time since Dec. 28 on Friday when it traveled to face Exeter-Milligan. On Saturday, both teams hosted Meridian.

The girls team dropped both games to extend its losing streak to four games. Their male counterparts ended their skid with a victory over the Mustangs.

Shelby-Rising City Boys 43, Meridian 33: The Huskies trailed 6-4 on Saturday then outscored the Mustangs 24-11 over the next two quarters to secure their fifth win.

Gavin Dutton-Mofford led the way with a 20-point performance. He made three treys and seven free throws. Isaac Whitmore added eight points and Hunter White produced five points, five steals, four rebounds and three assists.

The Huskies defense held Meridian to 30% shooting and 2 for 18 from behind the arc. SRC also drew seven more fouls, which led to an eight-point advantage at the stripe.

Meridian 43, Shelby-Rising City Girls 28: Meridian's domination of the glass propelled it to a win over the Huskies Saturday.

SRC was out-rebounded 29-13 with 17 Mustang rebounds coming on the offensive end. Meridian jumped out to a 10-1 lead, but SRC closed the gap to 23-17 with two minutes remaining in the third. That was the closest it came.

The Huskies shot a higher overall percentage as well, but Meridian knocked down seven three-pointers, five more than SRC.

Ava Larmon and Taya Pinneo ended in double-figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Exeter-Milligan 40, Shelby-Rising City Boys 35: The Huskies had chances in the fourth to even the game, but fell short against Exeter-Milligan.

The Timberwolves, who outscored the Huskies in each of the first three quarters, saw their lead cut to 38-35. Dutton-Mofford missed a three-pointer which led to two Exeter-Milligan free throws. Whitmore missed a jumper on the ensuing possession and ended the game.

The Huskies shot 41%, Dutton-Mofford scored a team-high 16 points and Whitmore and Gabe Dutton-Mofford tallied six points each.

The Timberwolves knocked down three more threes and were plus-eight on the boards. Exeter-Milligan recorded 13 offensive rebounds.

SRC was 5-5 entering Tuesday's road contest against Centennial.

Exeter-Milligan 36, Shelby-Rising City Girls 17: The Huskies had their worst offensive performance of the season.

SRC scored a season-low 17 points on just 11% shooting. The Huskies were 6 for 53 from the field. Caydee Bauers led SRC with five points as Ava and Alex Larmon scored four each.

Ava and Pinneo combined to shoot 3 for 41 from the field in the loss.

The Timberwolves build an 8-3 lead after the first and had a 20-11 halftime advantage. It was all Exeter-Milligan in the second half.

"We are still in the process of finding way to score. We defended and held a really good team to 36 points," SRC head coach Turner Trofholz said. "We had a great game plan and were able to get shots up, but the quality wasn't great."

SRC entered Tuesday's game against Centennial with a 3-8 record.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.