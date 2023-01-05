Husky boys claim second at home tournament, girls drop both games

Shelby-Rising City boys basketball played for its home holiday tournament title for the first time in three years last week.

After earning a 64-53 victory over Fullerton, the Huskies played Clarkson/Leigh for the tournament title Thursday. The Patriots won the tournament for the second straight year with a 62-18 win.

On Dec. 28, SRC controlled the game for three quarters leading for the majority. It led 41-31 in the third quarter, but Fullerton responded with a 17-5 run to take a 48-46 lead with 5:14 remaining in regulation.

The Huskies counter-punched thanks to Gabe Dutton-Mofford. He knocked down three 3-pointers in four possessions, restoring a six-point lead with 1:48 left.

SRC closed the game out on a 7-2 run to win by 11. Dutton-Mofford scored the final six points of the game for the Huskies with four coming at the free throw line.

Huskies boys basketball head coach Jim Buswell said they were able to knock down free throws and do just enough on the glass rebounding to win the game.

"I thought we played pretty well for the most part. What you're trying to do in circumstances like these, coming off a long break, is you know you're going to have a stretch where you don't play very well and you're going to turn it over, so you're really just trying to minimize the number you have of those and kind of how long they last," Buswell said. "I really thought we only had about one of those for three-and-a-half minutes. I thought only one really bad stretch kind of saved it for us."

Dutton-Mofford comprised half of the Huskies' offense with 32 points. The junior scored 19 of SRC's 23 fourth-quarter points.

"We had a really game plan coming into it," Dutton-Mofford said. "We came in trying to stop No. 3 (Fullerton's Luke Kimbrough) and then we just ran really good plays and stuff. We were just hitting shots, moving the ball good as a team."

The junior saw his role increase significantly this season following the graduation of top scorer Gavin Dutton-Mofford. Last year, Gavin averaged 17.6 points per game while Gabe recorded 5.7 points per game.

"I've had to take a pretty big leap. Coaches have made that clear. I look to be a leader of the team," Gabe said. "I really just keep everyone together and not let people get mad at each other and just keep us as a team."

Isaac Whitmore has also taken on the role of the main creative playmaker. He averaged 5.3 points per game as a sophomore last season with his highest-scoring game being 13 points. On Dec. 28, Whitmore scored 17 points including 15 in the first half as the Huskies sported a 29-25 halftime lead.

"I've given them a lot of stuff, especially Isaac (Whitmore) trying to play the primary ballhandling position," Buswell said. "I've given him a lot of stuff and he really started to get a feel for kind of how to get open in traffic, but he's starting to figure out a little bit which will trigger a lot of stuff for us."

Also contributing in the win was Dalton Pokorney and Payton Sliva. Pokorney finished the game with 12 points with nine coming in the second half. Sliva knocked down one 3-pointer while making a lot of hustle plays on defense.

"It was really important that we get Dalton (Pokorney) through the first half with just the two fouls because really without him, we go from a slightly above average rebounding team but without him we go below average really quickly," Buswell said. "I thought the guys that came in off the bench really hung there and got us just enough minutes. I thought the kids really put in a good effort."

The Huskies evened their record 4-4 as the first month of the season came to a close. It's Buswell's first year as SRC boys basketball head coach and he said he feels the team is adapting and growing more comfortable in the system he wants them to run.

"Being new to the conference and not really knowing what to expect, I know we had a really tough time scoring the ball. I think we're just able to get some shots out, which is a big improvement," Buswell said. "The kids got a lot new stuff and I think they've done a lot with it. I love going to practice every day with these guys. I really do."

SRC girls drop two games

Shelby-Rising City girls lost both games of the holiday tournament, falling to the Warriors 48-37 and Fillmore Central 51-40.

The Huskies trailed 11-3 early but climbed back into the game to tie it at 26-26 in the third quarter following a steal and layup from Ava Larmon. One minute later, freshman Danica Watts put the Huskies in the lead with a 3-pointer, their first lead since it was 2-0.

SRC led 35-34 entering the fourth quarter, but the Warriors were able to right the ship outscoring it 14-2 to win by 11. Caydee Bauers knocked down two free throws with 2:07 remaining for the only points of the frame.

"We were poor on the defensive end. As a team, I know they have the (Fullerton senior Teagan) Gonsiour girl. She had her points," Huskies girls basketball head coach Turner Trofholz said. "I know they've been struggling to score here and there, but we giving up 50 to them, we're not going to win games like that."

Fullerton was led by seniors Teagan Gonsior and Julianna Maxfield. Gonsiour made nine of her 15 shots to end the game with 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Maxfield finished one rebound shy of a double-double with 10 points and nine boards.

"Just weren't very active in passing lanes. Weren't very active off the dribble. When you're coming off a holiday break, you know you're offense is going to struggle," Trofholz said. "You hope your defense doesn't and it did (tonight). They exposed some things and we got stuff to work on."

Taya Pinneo and Larmon led the Huskies in scoring with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Bauers ended the game with six points and six rebounds.

This season, the Huskies are averaging 43.9 points per game. Pinneo and Larmon combine for 27.7 points per game. Trofholz said they're looking for others to step up and take some of the pressure off those two.

"We got to find that find third person to chip in some points here and there, not just have one or two or three ... somebody who can throw that eight in there and help those two out a little bit," he said.

The Huskies dropped to 4-5 as they'll take the floor next on Friday against Exeter-Milligan. Trofholz said they need to improve their defense. After allowing just 40.6 points per game last season, they've allowed 42.9 points per game through nine games.

"I challenged them in the locker room afterwards, 'How much do you want to play defense?' We're just not playing very good defense right now," Trofholz said. "I'm going to continue to challenge them on that end."