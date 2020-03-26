Husky Girls: Learning on the fly

Despite scoring under 30 points a game, Shelby-Rising City girls basketball put together a 10-win season.
Head coach Turner Trofholz credits the success of the Huskies not only to their lock-down defense, but also on the team's ability to learn and adapt.
Despite finishing the season with a 10-15 record, Trofholz said he'll remember this group for how quickly they picked up his instruction.
"This is a group I will remember for their ability to learn on the fly," he said. "They were very smart and were able to adjust from moment to moment. We struggled to score at times, but we were able to defend and stay in basketball games because of it. Not many teams average under 30 points a game and win 10 games."
The season was full of of ups and downs, but the highest high came in the quarterfinals of the Crossroads Conference Tournament.
After defeating Giltner in the first round, the Huskies were matched up against No. 1 seed and D-2 No. 6 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley.
SRC shocked BDS in a 45-44 victory.
"The kids will remember defeating BDS in the conference tournament for the rest of their lives," Trofholz said. "It is rumored this was the first time in a long time, if ever, that a number one seed didn't make the semifinals of the tournament."
This was the final season for five seniors on Shelby-Rising City - Abby Schoenrock, Stephanie Smith, Jade Obershaw, Kamryn Pokorney and Aspyn Harrison.
Pokorney led SRC with nearly 11 points a game.
"Kamryn Pokorney really grew this year," Trofholz said. "She started making posts moves and going through people and really made a major jump from where she was last year.
"She was probably the biggest improvement from last year even though she had a decent year, last year. That is how good her year was this year."
With the ups and downs of the season, the Huskies had to learn to trust each other and buy into what Trofholz was saying.
That wasn't easy after a 2-6 start to the season.
"We had to trust the system and the process," Trofholz said. "Our schedule is really tough to start the year, and we just had to trust each other and what we were doing and trying to accomplish."
Despite losing some seniors, SRC could possibly return two of its five leading scorers in juniors Allie Neujhar and Maddie Hopwood.
Even with all the gains of this year, next year remains questionable.
"It all depends on who is out," Trofholz said. "There are a lot of question marks about what could happen."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press.
