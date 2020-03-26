Husky Girls: Learning on the fly

This was the final season for five seniors on Shelby-Rising City - Abby Schoenrock, Stephanie Smith, Jade Obershaw, Kamryn Pokorney and Aspyn Harrison.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pokorney led SRC with nearly 11 points a game.

"Kamryn Pokorney really grew this year," Trofholz said. "She started making posts moves and going through people and really made a major jump from where she was last year.

"She was probably the biggest improvement from last year even though she had a decent year, last year. That is how good her year was this year."

With the ups and downs of the season, the Huskies had to learn to trust each other and buy into what Trofholz was saying.

That wasn't easy after a 2-6 start to the season.

"We had to trust the system and the process," Trofholz said. "Our schedule is really tough to start the year, and we just had to trust each other and what we were doing and trying to accomplish."

Despite losing some seniors, SRC could possibly return two of its five leading scorers in juniors Allie Neujhar and Maddie Hopwood.

Even with all the gains of this year, next year remains questionable.