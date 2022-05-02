Husky girls win home meet with seven gold medals

Shelby-Rising City girls track and field took home the team title on April 26 as the Huskies tallied 105 points. They won the SRC Invite by 30 points over runner-up East Butler.

The Huskies won seven gold medals including two for Zoey Walker. Walker beat the pack in the 800-meter run as she completed two laps around track in 2 minutes, 38.42 seconds. In the high jump, Walker won with a leap of 5 feet.

Liberty Baker won gold in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.79 seconds. Her margin of victory was by 0.81. In the 1600, Taya Pinneo and Angel Barnes snagged gold and bronze, respectively. Pinneo posted a time of 6:05.41 and Barnes finished in 6:16.65.

Ava Larmon and Rylie Carter were first and third in the discus throw, respectively. Larmon tossed the disc 102 feet, 11 inches, and Carter's best mark was 97-5.

Two girls relays, the 1600 and 3200, also finished atop the podium. Ava Larmon, Kaylei Perry, Baker and Alex Larmon completed the 1600 in 4:24.91. Barnes, Alex, Alexa Carter and Pinneo posted a meet-best 3200 time of 11:05.03.

Alex Larmon and Barnes won silver medals. Larmon earned hers in the 400 with a time of 1:05.48. Barnes was the second runner to complete the 3200 with a time of 13:47.23.

The SRC boys were led by Hunter White, who came away with gold in both hurdle runs. In the 110 hurdles, White won by 0.07 seconds, crossing the finish in 15.96 seconds. The senior had a slightly more comfortable cushion in the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.79 seconds, 0.98 ahead of Cross County's Jackson Lindburg. Isaac Whitmore's time of 47.36 seconds was good for sixth.

Gabe and Gavin Dutton-Mofford medaled in the 800. Gabe posted a silver-medal winning time of 2:11.94 while Gavin placed sixth at 2:19.12. The pair also contributed to SRC's silver in the 1600 relay with Payton Sliva and Nolan Arps. They completed the race in 3:53.29.

The boys 400 relay team of Tanner Nekl, Arps, Ashton Schultz and Gabe completed the race in fourth place at 48.43 seconds.

SRC competed Tuesday at the Crossroads Conference meet in Osceola.

