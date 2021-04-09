Husky golf opens with triangular win

Shelby-Rising City golf had two members shoot under 50 and ran away with a win in the first event of the season March 29. The Huskies had a team total of 199 and were 27 shots better than Heartland Lutheran in a triangular that also included High Plains.

Carter Fjell led the way on a round of 45 and was followed by Grant Brigham with a 46, Ceagen Watts with a 52, Payton Ziemba with a 55 and Ethan Whitmore witih a 56.

Heartland Lutheran's best player carded a 50. High Plains totaled 239 and was led by a round of 55.

"It has been two years but students were able to finally have a golf meet. It was windy, and there were many challenges that students were able to overcome and win," coach Jon Riggs said. "The team has much work on, but there is plenty of competition and desire to do so."

