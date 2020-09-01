Husky golf tees it up for 2020

Shelby-Rising City girls golf coach Sara Jensen has been pleasantly surprised by what she's seen from the Huskies to start the season.
SRC started the season at the West Point-Beemer invite on Aug. 21, placing seventh out of 15 teams after Lilli Hernbloom shot a 111 to place 12th overall. Shelby-Rising City finished with a score of 509, but had 198 added to its score due to not having a fifth member.
"The girls played well overall," Jansen said. "It was exciting to see Aurora come in and shoot the low score. Hopefully this will help build some of her confidence and keep moving in the right direction. Consistency is going to be the key for our team and it is something we talk about over and over.
"We have to start doing the little things right more often and then we will start seeing better results on our scorecards. A lot of that just comes down to being focused and understanding that every shot counts. The first thing we need to do is limit the number of putts we are making on each hole. That in itself is going to be huge for our scores."
Josie Gates placed 35th with a 123, Aurora Slusarski carded a 126 for 38th place and Cristina Ramirez finished with a 149 for 55th place.
West Point-Beemer won its home invite with a score of 407 after Brook Diekemper won the invite with an 86.
The Huskies then dualed Exeter Milligan on Aug. 24. Exeter-Milligan only had one golfer, but SRC had two golfers finish with the top two scores.
Aurora Slusarski shot the lowest score with a 57 and Hernbloom carded a 58.
"For it being the first meet of the year, I was actually pleasantly surprised," Jansen said. "Our scores are a bit higher than we are used to if you compare them to our last few seasons, but that is indicative of our experience. Indian Trails can be a tricky course, so overall I thought my girls scored well for their first meet of the season.
"It was the first time two of them have ever played 18 holes competitively, so there were definitely some nerves involved. We have a lot of areas to improve in, but the girls know what to expect now and I saw some very encouraging things."
Gates carded a 62 and Ramirez totaled a 67.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!