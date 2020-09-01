Husky golf tees it up for 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shelby-Rising City girls golf coach Sara Jensen has been pleasantly surprised by what she's seen from the Huskies to start the season.

SRC started the season at the West Point-Beemer invite on Aug. 21, placing seventh out of 15 teams after Lilli Hernbloom shot a 111 to place 12th overall. Shelby-Rising City finished with a score of 509, but had 198 added to its score due to not having a fifth member.

"The girls played well overall," Jansen said. "It was exciting to see Aurora come in and shoot the low score. Hopefully this will help build some of her confidence and keep moving in the right direction. Consistency is going to be the key for our team and it is something we talk about over and over.

"We have to start doing the little things right more often and then we will start seeing better results on our scorecards. A lot of that just comes down to being focused and understanding that every shot counts. The first thing we need to do is limit the number of putts we are making on each hole. That in itself is going to be huge for our scores."

Josie Gates placed 35th with a 123, Aurora Slusarski carded a 126 for 38th place and Cristina Ramirez finished with a 149 for 55th place.