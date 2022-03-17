Inexperienced Monarchs learn through growing pains

Aquinas Catholic boys basketball expected growing pains following the graduations of seven seniors. Inexperience meant a slow start and ultimately a 5-19 season.

Despite the win-loss record, Aquinas head coach Trevor Weiss felt his team competed.

"I thought throughout the year our kids just kept playing hard, kept giving us chances in games that, on paper, people would count us out just based on height and the experience," Weiss said. "Our kids just kept fighting, giving ourselves a chance. I thought our kids throughout the whole year really did a good job of competing with each other and making each other better, and giving our team the best shot to win."

In the first half of the season, Aquinas leaned heavily on senior Curtis Humlicek. He averaged 9.7 points per game through 11 games before Caleb Thege made his season debut on Jan. 11. In 13 games, Thege averaged 8.0 points.

In total, five Monarchs averaged at least six points a game.

"We had a lot of people that were able to get a lot of minutes and a lot of young kids that were able to get a lot of minutes, so hopefully them getting those chances to experience game-like situations will help them in the future," Weiss said. "The seniors, I told them at the end of the year, they did a great job of allowing these younger guys to help them compete, because if they didn't have the help of these younger guys, we could have had an even worst record than what we had. Those seniors really helped those young guys along the way during the season, and it made our team a lot better when they did that."

Two players who maximized their opportunity were sophomore Clayton Zavodny and freshman Bryant Stouffer. Zavodny led the team in scoring with 8.1 points per game. He had nine games in double-figures and a season high 17 on Dec. 17 against West Point GACC. In the final three games, Zavodny totaled 41 points.

"At the beginning of the year, he (Zavodny) was struggling a little bit, but towards the middle and end of the year, he actually starting scoring a lot for us. He just grew in confidence," Weiss said. "We can see when he got the ball and he was managing the game for us and being our point guard, he found a lot more confidence in himself."

Stouffer was third in scoring average at 7.3 points per game. He had four games in double-figures. The freshman held the best single performance of the season with 23 points against Lincoln Christian on Feb. 5.

"He played a lot of minutes for us. As a freshman, it's a big step... just the physicality of varsity basketball compared to middle school basketball, he took it pretty well," Weiss said. "He was a good rebounder for us. He could hit the outside shot, and he was also a guy that could make a layup through contact.

"Those two (Zavodny and Stouffer) really stepped up this year. They're still really young, so hopefully they can get those experiences and take a big step next year."

While the Monarchs return most of their squad, they said goodbye to Humlicek, Thege and John Prochaska. They were the first freshman class of Weiss' tenure as Aquinas head coach. Weiss said that trio embodied the traits of playing hard, being great teammates and communicating with one another.

"Those three stuck it out with me. They aren't basketball guys. Basketball is not their favorite sport, but those three always had their best effort for me," Weiss said. "They always were good teammates to each other and to young guys as well. They're just great people to have as leaders of your program."

In order for the program to contend for a district final and state, Weiss said he needs the players to develop balance. Scores need to improve as defenders and vice versa. Weiss is eager to see how that will take place.

"I'm just excited to see the growth of what they've done over the summer and hopefully result in more wins next year. I'm also excited for this junior class to come up and be seniors," he said. "We've got three juniors who are going to be seniors here, and I think they would be great leaders for us.

"Hopefully, we can take that next step and get to a district final then maybe get to state. I'm just excited for this group because they're a good group of kids. They work hard; excited for another year with this group."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

