Instant classic: #3 Aquinas Catholic defeats #4 Oakland-Craig in final minute

Oakland-Craig handed Aquinas Catholic its first loss of the 2020 season in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup that featured big plays by the host Knights. A year later in another district showdown it looked like Oakland-Craig had again found the play of the night.

With Aquinas trailing by a point and 4:10 remaining in the game, the Monarchs lined up for a field goal. Oakland-Craig blocked the try and took it all the way to the other end in a stunning turn of events that gave the fourth-ranked Knights a 28-21 lead over the third-ranked Monarchs.

But rather than fold after what looked like the moment of the night, Aquinas marched back down and created its own moment. Senior fullback Michael Andel scored from the 1 on fourth-and-goal in the final minute then coach Ron Mimick opted for the win. Quarterback Lucas Sellers rolled to the right on a play-action pass and scrambled to the end zone for the winning points 29-28.

Sellers finished it for good on the ensuing Oakland-Craig possession with an interception on a fourth-and-20.

"It's a great game to win like that and it's a tough game to lose. I thought we played relatively well. We found ways to move the football against a good defensive football team," Mimick said. "... It was a football game that both sides deserved to win."