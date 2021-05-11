Jakub fourth at Centennial

Aquinas Catholic golf wrapped up a busy week that included three events with a fourth-place finish by Tylen Jakub at the Centennial Conference Championship and a seventh-place overall finish by the team on Saturday in Grand Island.

The Monarchs started the week May 1 at Oakland-Craig, took to the course May 6 at Wayne then challenged 10 other teams from the conference on Saturday at Indianhead Golf Course.

Tylen Jakub was the top Aquinas golfer in Grand Island when he shot a 78 and finished one stroke back of a tie for runner-up. Patrick Kenney of Wahoo Neumann won the tournament on a total of 1-over 73.

Jakub shot a 5-over 41 on the front then put together a 1-over 37 on the back. His round included four birdies, six pars, seven bogeys and one double bogey. Following him in the Aquinas order included Jaylin Jakub shooting 85, Clayton Zavodny carding a 96, Bradley Daro putting together a 97 and Brett Kobza shooting 107.

Neumann shot 320 as a team and were 15 shots better than Grand Island Central Catholic.

Earlier in the week, Aquinas put together a pair of back-to-back runner-up team finishes. The Monarchs shot 340 at Wayne and were 16 shots back of Columbus Scotus. At Oakland-Craig, Aquinas had a 331 and was 19 behind Neumann.