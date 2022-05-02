 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jakub medals at Oakland-Craig, Brigham places eighth at Arlington

  • Updated
  • 0
Golf Balls
GOLFBIBLE.COM COURTESY PHOTO

Jaylin Jakub earned another medal Saturday at the Oakland-Craig Invite at Oakland Golf Course. Jakub scored a 78 to finish eighth overall and lead the Monarchs. He finished five strokes back of the champion, Wayne's Tanner Walling.

Aquinas Catholic finished sixth in the final standings with a score of 354. Tekamah-Herman won the tournament with a 324, and Douglas County West was the runner-up with a 341.

Clayton Zavodny was 25th shooting an 89. Hunter Vandenberg and Bradly Daro shot a 92 and 95, respectively. Krae Lavicky finished the tournament shooting a 100.

"Another tough day for weather, but we posted some good scores," Aquinas head coach Teresa Pokorny said. "The guys battled. Jaylin had a solid outing along with Clayton. Hunter battled back to score and Krae had a personal best. Happy to see us continue to learn and improve."

Grant Brigham led the Huskies with a 20th-place finish overall. He ended the round with an 87. On the front nine, Brigham posted a 45, and he scored a 42 on the back nine.

Trevor Micek shot a 107, Cohen Calahan posted a 112, Ethan Fjell ended with a 114 and Leyton Voss concluded the day at 123. As a team, Shelby-Rising City finished 15th with a 420.

"The wind came back and challenged the golfers," Huskies head coach Jon Riggs said. "Many of our golfers made improvements from the day before."

Arlington Invite

Brigham earned a medal at Friday's Arlington Invite at Fremont Golf Course. He scored a 41 on the front nine and a 43 on the back for an overall score of 84, good for eighth-place.

SRC finished the tournament in 11th place with a 451. Micek and Fjell shot 119 each, Calahan posted 129 and Voss ended the day with 137.

"The course was in amazing condition and the greens challenged the golf team," Riggs said. "Grant Brigham was able to handle the greens and shoot an 84."

Palmyra Invite

In a two-division Palmyra Invite on April 27, the Scouts placed fifth in the silver division with an overall score of 327.

Keaton Busch led David City with a 13th-place finish shooting a 103. Tristan Schmit ended two strokes behind Busch for 15th. Natalie Summers rounded out the trio with a 119 and 28th overall.

In the gold division, David City placed 12th with 321. Cameron Hlavac shot the best round, ending with a 104. Chase Campbell posted a 108 for 31st place and Haden Forney was 33rd at 109.

"I am proud of how both teams competed today at the Palmyra Invite. This is the first time that five of the six golfers had seen the course and first opportunity at a golf course of this nature," Scouts head coach Tom VanWinkle said. "Our silver division team finished in fifth place, which is awesome beating half of the field. All of our golfers gained valuable experience as we continue to build towards next year."

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

OAKLAND-CRAIG INVITE (AQUINAS CATHOLIC AND SHELBY-RISING CITY)

OAKLAND -- 

Oakland-Craig Invitational

Saturday at Oakland Golf Club

Team Standings

  • 1. Tekamah-Herman 324, 2. Douglas County West 341, 3. Yutan 344, 4. West Point-Beemer 350, 5. Wayne 353, 6. Aquinas Catholic 354, 7. Oakland-Craig 358, 8. Logan View 363, 9. Blair 363, 10. North Bend 380, 11. Fort Calhoun 387, 12. Stanton 389, 13. Wisner-Pilger 400, 14. West Point GACC 407, 15. Shelby-Rising City 420, 16. Wahoo Neumann 424.

Top 10, area golfers

  • 1. Tanner Walling (Wayne) 73
  • 2. Brock Rogers (Tekamah-Herman) 75
  • 3. Easton Chaffee (Blair) 75
  • 4. Jack Richmond (Yutan) 76
  • 5. Carson Thomsen (Oakland-Craig) 77
  • 6. Hayden Hunke (West Point-Beemer) 78
  • 7. Brody Rogers (Tekamah-Herman) 78
  • 8. Jaylin Jakub (Aquinas) 78
  • 9. Steven Sladky (Wahoo Neumann) 79
  • 10. Devin Lopeman (DC West) 80
  • 20. Grant Brigham (SRC) 87
  • 25. Clayton Zavodny (Aquinas) 89
  • 34. Hunter Vandenberg (Aquinas) 92
  • 41. Bradly Daro (Aquinas) 95
  • 53. Krae Lavicky (Aquinas) 100
  • 74. Cohen Calahan (SRC) 112
  • 75. Ethan Fjell (SRC) 114
  • 84. Leyton Voss (SRC) 123

ARLINGTON INVITE (SHELBY-RISING CITY)

FREMONT -- 

Arlington Invitational

Friday at Fremont Golf Club

Team Standings

  • 1. Fremont Bergan 335, 2. Douglas County West 349, 3. Arlington 356, 4. Logan View 365, 5. Yutan 367, 6. Wahoo 371, 7. Oakland-Craig 373, 8. Ashland-Greenwood 383, 9. Cedar Bluffs 387, 10. Wisner-Pilger 435, 11. Shelby-Rising City 451.

Top 10, area golfers

  • 1. Jake Richmond (Yutan) 74
  • 2. Carson Thomsen (Oakland-Craig) 76
  • 3. Eddie Rosenthal (Arlington) 78
  • 4. Spencer Hamilton (Bergan) 80
  • 5. Brady Davis (Bergan) 82
  • 6. Jarett Boggs (Bergan) 83
  • 7. Devin Lopeman (DC West) 83
  • 8. Kolton Kriete (Logan View) 84
  • 9. Grant Brigham 84
  • 10. Jude Elgert (Yutan) 88
  • 47. Trevor Micek 119
  • 47. Ethan Fjell 119
  • 53. Cohen Calahan 129
  • 55. Leyton Voss 137

PALMYRA INVITE (DAVID CITY)

EAGLE -- 

Palmyra Invitational

April 27 at Woodland Hills Golf Course

Team Standings - Gold Division

  • 1. Norris 246, 2. Lincoln Lutheran 267, 3. Yutan 267, 4. Milford 267, 5. Elmwood-Murdock 277, 6. Auburn 280, 7. Lincoln Christian 287, 8. Southern 290, 9. Palmyra 299, 10. Syracuse 308, 11. Friend 309, 12. David City 321, 13. Falls City 328.

Top 10, area golfers

  • 1. Noah Carpenter (Palmyra) 74
  • 2. Connor Roche (Norris) 75
  • 3. Thom Hansmeyer (Norris) 78
  • 4. Jake Richmond (Yutan) 79
  • 5. Colton Hauder (Milford) 79
  • 6. Cole Toovey (Milford) 80
  • 7. Isaiah Nunnally (Lincoln Christian) 81
  • 8. Nate Lockman (Elmwood-Murdock) 84
  • 9. Jude Elgert (Yutan) 84
  • 10. Brad Hall (Auburn) 87
  • 28. Cameron Hlavac 104
  • 31. Chase Campbell 108
  • 33. Haden Forney 109

Team Standings - Silver Division

  • 1. Norris 290, 2. Lincoln Christian 295, 3. Syracuse 316, 4. Yutan 316, 5. David City 327, 6. Milford 327, 7. Elmwood-Murdock 343, 8. Johnson County Central 348, 9. Auburn 367, 10. Lincoln Lutheran 382, 11. Friend 413.

Top 10, area golfers

  • 1. Brylee McMurry (Norris) 90
  • 2. Tanner Yorges (Norris) 91
  • 3. Dominic Lambert (Lincoln Christian) 94
  • 4. Cade Stephenson (Syracuse) 96
  • 5. Noah Ringler (Lincoln Lutheran) 97
  • 6. Keegan Jones (Johnson County Central) 98
  • 7. Kaylor Hinton (Lincoln Christian) 99
  • 8. Jason Arnold (Southern/Diller-Odell) 100
  • 9. Paul Kirchmann (Yutan) 100
  • 10. Chase Nitzsche (Milford) 101
  • 13. Keaton Busch 103
  • 15. Tristan Schmit 105
  • 28. Natalie Summers 119
