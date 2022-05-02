Jakub medals at Oakland-Craig, Brigham places eighth at Arlington

Jaylin Jakub earned another medal Saturday at the Oakland-Craig Invite at Oakland Golf Course. Jakub scored a 78 to finish eighth overall and lead the Monarchs. He finished five strokes back of the champion, Wayne's Tanner Walling.

Aquinas Catholic finished sixth in the final standings with a score of 354. Tekamah-Herman won the tournament with a 324, and Douglas County West was the runner-up with a 341.

Clayton Zavodny was 25th shooting an 89. Hunter Vandenberg and Bradly Daro shot a 92 and 95, respectively. Krae Lavicky finished the tournament shooting a 100.

"Another tough day for weather, but we posted some good scores," Aquinas head coach Teresa Pokorny said. "The guys battled. Jaylin had a solid outing along with Clayton. Hunter battled back to score and Krae had a personal best. Happy to see us continue to learn and improve."

Grant Brigham led the Huskies with a 20th-place finish overall. He ended the round with an 87. On the front nine, Brigham posted a 45, and he scored a 42 on the back nine.

Trevor Micek shot a 107, Cohen Calahan posted a 112, Ethan Fjell ended with a 114 and Leyton Voss concluded the day at 123. As a team, Shelby-Rising City finished 15th with a 420.

"The wind came back and challenged the golfers," Huskies head coach Jon Riggs said. "Many of our golfers made improvements from the day before."

Arlington Invite

Brigham earned a medal at Friday's Arlington Invite at Fremont Golf Course. He scored a 41 on the front nine and a 43 on the back for an overall score of 84, good for eighth-place.

SRC finished the tournament in 11th place with a 451. Micek and Fjell shot 119 each, Calahan posted 129 and Voss ended the day with 137.

"The course was in amazing condition and the greens challenged the golf team," Riggs said. "Grant Brigham was able to handle the greens and shoot an 84."

Palmyra Invite

In a two-division Palmyra Invite on April 27, the Scouts placed fifth in the silver division with an overall score of 327.

Keaton Busch led David City with a 13th-place finish shooting a 103. Tristan Schmit ended two strokes behind Busch for 15th. Natalie Summers rounded out the trio with a 119 and 28th overall.

In the gold division, David City placed 12th with 321. Cameron Hlavac shot the best round, ending with a 104. Chase Campbell posted a 108 for 31st place and Haden Forney was 33rd at 109.

"I am proud of how both teams competed today at the Palmyra Invite. This is the first time that five of the six golfers had seen the course and first opportunity at a golf course of this nature," Scouts head coach Tom VanWinkle said. "Our silver division team finished in fifth place, which is awesome beating half of the field. All of our golfers gained valuable experience as we continue to build towards next year."

