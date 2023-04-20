Aquinas Catholic's Jaylin Jakub led all golfers in the 2023 Patriot Invite claiming the best score of the day by 10 strokes.

Jakub finished the outing on April 11, shooting a 76 as both Aquinas and David City competed in the Patriot Invite at Clarkson/Leigh.

As a team, David City took sixth with the team shooting 380 and Aquinas claimed 10th with a team score of 427.

Leading the Scouts was Clayton Zavodny as he shot an 89 to tie for the fourth best score out of over 70 golfers from 16 schools.

The next best David City score was Cameron Hlavac and Xavier Boss shooting 96. The final two golfers for David City were Keaton Busch and Jesse Divis as the two tied with 99 for the final spot on the team score.

For Aquinas, Jakub was joined by Max Scott, Seth Hlavac and Emma Prochaska. Scott shot a 106, Seth finished with 109 and Prochaska had the final spot on the team score with 136.

not contributing to the team score for the Monarchs was Cecilia Sisco with a 138.

Aquinas' next outing is set for April 20, as the Monarchs compete in the Scotus Invite.

The David City boys also competed on April 10, in the Lakeview Triangular.

The Scouts placed third with 187 as Scotus took first in the team score with 165.

Zavodny shot 41, Cameron finished with a 44, Boss had a 50 and Divis took the final team score spot with 52 as Busch finished with 56.

The David City golf team played host on Wednesday (after print deadline), in the David City Invite.

Shelby-Rising City golf

The Shelby-Rising City golf team was also in action on April 11, as the Huskies competed in Fullerton 2-Man Best Ball Invite.

Cohen Calahan and Kole Crawford took sixth in the duo scores with 88 on the day the team of Hayden Allen and Andrew Dubas took the top spot for Cross County/Osceola.

For the team scores, Calahan and Crawford were joined by Ethan Fjell and Leyton Voss as the Huskies took fifth overall with a score of 182. Voss and Fjell combined for a score of 94 in the event.

In the team score, Cross County/Osceola claimed first place with 170.

The Huskies golf team will join Aquinas on April 20, to compete in the Scotus Invite.