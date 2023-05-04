Jaylin Jakub of Aquinas rounded out the final week of April by claiming first place in both the North Bend Invite and the Oakland-Craig Meet.

Jakub took the top spot on April 26 in the North Bend Invite by shooting a 72. Joining Jakub on the course was Seth Hlavac with a 99.

Aquinas did not have enough participants for a team score. Taking first was Tekahah-Herman with a 308.

Aquinas was then in action on Saturday for the Oakland-Craig meet. Jakub once again claimed first by shooting a 69 on the day.

Max Scott and Hlavac also competed for the Monarchs. Scott finished with a 96 and Hlavac shot a 105.

Aquinas' next outing is set for Thursday in the Wayne Invite.

Shelby-Rising City golf

The Huskies of Shelby-Rising City also competed in the Oakland-Craig Invite on Saturday.

Leading the Huskies was Ethan Fjell with a 108. Landon Sliva finished with a 117 and Cohen Calahan shot a 118.

The final Husky to compete was Kole Eickmeier. Eickmeier finished with a 120 on the day.

Overall, the Huskies finished with a team score of 463.

The Huskies also competed in the Arlington Invite on Friday.

Fjell led the team with a 109. Calahan took the second team score spot with a 112.

The final two to contribute to the team score were Leyon Voss and Eickmeier. Voss finished with 118 and Eickmeier shot 128. Sliva did not contribute to the team score after posting a 139 on the day.

As a team, Shelby-Rising City shot a 467.

The Huskies also competed in the David City Triangular on Monday (after print deadline). Their next time on the green is set for Friday in the York Invite.

David City golf

David City's golf team was in action on April 26, for the Palmyra Invite.

The Scouts finished with a team score of 259 to take fifth place. Taking first was Lincoln Christian with a 242.

Clayton Zavodny led the Scouts with a 78 on the day and took third place.

Keaton Busch finished with an 85 and Cameron Hlavac shot a 96 to round out the gold team score.

The Scouts also hosted a home triangular Monday (after print deadline). David City will look to compete on Thursday in the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament.