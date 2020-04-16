Janak ends historic career short

East Butler senior Matthew Janak is one of the most accomplished East Butler boys track athletes in recent years.
The fourth-year runner was planning on making his third appearance at the state meet this May but saw his high-school athletic career come to a premature end when the NSAA cancelled the season two weeks ago due to the pandemic.
Last year, Janak placed fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.01 seconds and finished seventh in the 100 with a time of 11.46.
The two medals added to his collection of two others following fourth in the 200 and eighth in the 100 as a sophomore.
Now, rather than increase that total to six, he's one of many seniors across Nebraska dealing with the emotions of something out of his control.
"It’s definitely been different," Janak said. "It’s kind of hard because I always thought of track season as one way to exercise and get outside more. But, it’s also a way for me to see my friends, especially since it’s my senior year. It was kind of my last chance to be with some of those people. It’s kind of a bummer I can’t be out there with them."
Janak was close to breaking the school record in the 200. His personal record was 22.5 seconds - just two tenths away from the current all-time East Butler mark.
For that and many other reasons, head coach Dale Nielsen said Janak is one of the best sprinters he's coached in his time with the Tigers.
"This season showed promise of being his best, and I am sad that he is not having the opportunity to complete," Nielsen said. "He is a quiet leader, and has worked hard and improved each season. One thing I admire about Matthew is that he ran four years of cross country and steadily improved despite the fact that his talent was not long-distance running, and I am not sure he enjoyed it.
"He used that as a way to make himself better for track, did not complain, and was a great teammate. His leadership will definitely be missed next season."
On top of making it to state and breaking the school record, Janak also hoped to place better in the sprint events and possibly walk off into the sunset with a gold medal.
He started competing in track in junior high after coaches told him they believed he could have success.
For Janak, his family always put an emphasis on school, but after discovering his talents as a runner, sports also became an important aspect of life.
"It really became more important," he said. "My family always had more of a focus on grades and school and whatever else came next. When I realized what I could do in those sports, they became pretty important to me."
When news started to break of the spread of the coronavirus, Janak heard that school may shut down and the reality of what that meant for his final season of competition became stark.
"It hit me kind of hard," he said. "When I heard that schools might close I was thinking if schools close, that means activates will be suspended. That means all my chances to get this record, go to state, place well, it’s pretty much gone."
While track is the sport where he's had the most success, it's perhaps the grueling nature of becoming a cross country runner that will stick with him the most.
Janak showed promise in sprinting from a young age but had to work extra hard to transition from a sprinter to a distance runner every summer.
He also enjoyed being able to help the Tigers score points in track and gain recognition for his school and his program.
"I guess in cross county, where I’m not as skilled as I was in track, I always like to see getting a better time," Janak said. "More recently, making varsity for districts always made me happy because it showed I was helping the team out.
"In track, I enjoyed trying to get the best score I could in every meet for my team to help them get a better place. Also, ultimately, making it to state to give East Butler some more recognition to show we can do stuff, too, even though we’re a small school."
Unfortunately, chances to earn the Tigers more respect are now gone. Without any plans to compete in college, that made the cancellation especially painful.
Janak plans on attending Nebraska where he wants to study electronic engineering. He's already been accepted into the honors program at UNL.
Though he doesn't plan on continuing competing in track, Janak said he'd be open to sports being in his future, possibly as a coach.
"I think there’s definitely an interest there," he said. "My track coach and cross country coach have really inspired me. I like the way they work with the kids and get to know them. Their main goal is to make us better. I just like seeing that, and if I can get some exercise out of it, I’m down for that."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
