Janak ends historic career short

For that and many other reasons, head coach Dale Nielsen said Janak is one of the best sprinters he's coached in his time with the Tigers.

"This season showed promise of being his best, and I am sad that he is not having the opportunity to complete," Nielsen said. "He is a quiet leader, and has worked hard and improved each season. One thing I admire about Matthew is that he ran four years of cross country and steadily improved despite the fact that his talent was not long-distance running, and I am not sure he enjoyed it.

"He used that as a way to make himself better for track, did not complain, and was a great teammate. His leadership will definitely be missed next season."

On top of making it to state and breaking the school record, Janak also hoped to place better in the sprint events and possibly walk off into the sunset with a gold medal.

He started competing in track in junior high after coaches told him they believed he could have success.

For Janak, his family always put an emphasis on school, but after discovering his talents as a runner, sports also became an important aspect of life.