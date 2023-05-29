Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

COLUMBUS - Aquinas Catholic senior Jaylin Jakub competed in his third and final NSAA Class C Boys Golf State Championship on May 23-24 at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

Jakub posted the second-lowest score after round one, putting him in the final group of the second round. The senior battled through adversity, moving temporarily out of a medal position on the back nine before a strong finish catapulted him into a tie for 11th and another state medal.

"It feels good," Jakub said. "I played pretty well on day one but then on day two I didn't quite have my swing that I had on day one so I played a little bit worse,"

Over the course of the first 12 holes on May 24, Jakub recorded just three pars. He posted seven bogeys and two double bogeys putting him on the outside looking in for a medal.

"I think warmup was kind of difficult. I think he was a little tight. The putter was not working (May 23) or even (May 24) a little bit," Aquinas assistant coach Fr. Michael Ventre said. "We knew there was still a chance on the back nine if we can just put some things together."

However, the senior battled back with five pars and just one bogey over the final six holes to move back into a medal position.

"Good first day. Solid first day. I know he felt like he left a few shots out there," Monarch's head coach Teresa Pokorny said. "I think that's any golfer, but this second day didn't go the way he wanted to but it shows a lot of his character just the way he continued to grind and just the grit he showed to finish strong because at one point there he was out of the medals. For him to come back, we're just really proud of him."

In round one, Jakub shot a 77 putting him just three strokes back of the leader and eventual state champion Jackson Dunham of Kearney Catholic.

The senior birdied three holes and parred six holes. He shot a 38 on the front nine and 39 on the back nine.

Jakub said he hit his irons well, allowing his putting to be easier than it was on day two.

"Despite maybe some putting woes, for the most part off the tee was really good. The irons were fairly solid. Getting from the tee to the green was solid," Ventre said. "Those greens are also ... they were fast and the rough was tough, but off the tee, to the fairway, he was really doing well."

After last year's rain-soaked state tournament, Jakub said he was disappointed with how he performed as he tied for 14th. He described the difference in mindset between the two state tournaments.

"I definitely kept my mental game stronger this year than I did last year, so it kept me in it a little bit better," Jakub said.

Pokorny said Jakub lives on the golf course. She said they could finish a tournament and he would go right back out there and play more.

"He loves the game and he wants to work to his fullest potential," Pokorny said. "He's constantly pushing himself to improve because it's just the passion he has for the game."

Pokorny said the leadership he showed on the team this year was immense as he golfed with teammates who were underclassmen. She said Jakub was always willing to help and provide feedback and assistance.

"It's just nice to see someone that appreciates the game," Ventre said. "He's way better than I am, but I'm the coach and I'm just trying to keep his head in there and that kind of stuff. Just a lot of respect and love for the kid. A huge help to our program."

Jakub helped revive the Aquinas Catholic golf program as it made its return in 2021. As a sophomore, Jakub tied for fourth with a 160 as he finished his career as the only Monarch golfer with multiple state medals.

"It's been a lot of fun and they've really pushed me to be a better person, Jakub said.