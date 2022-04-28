Jaylin Jakub places second at Scotus Invite

Aquinas Catholic golfer Jaylin Jakub posted another top-five finish on April 19 at the Scotus Invite at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

Jakub was the runner-up with a score of 82. He shot a 40 on the front nine and a 42 on the back nine, finishing three strokes behind Scotus Central Catholic's Nolan Fleming.

As a team, the Monarchs placed fourth with an aggregate score of 365. Scotus won the team title on a total of 333. Grand Island Central Catholic was the runner-up with a 357.

Bradly Daro placed 22nd with a score of 93. Hunter Vandenberg slotted two places behind Daro with a 94. Jack Timoney and Clayton Zavodny shot a 96 and 99, respectively.

"It was a good learning experience," Aquinas head coach Teresa Pokorny said. "The conditions were tough, but everyone was in the same boat. We want to learn from this one and make adjustments moving toward our next meet."

Shelby-Rising City placed 12th with a 442. Grant Brigham shot a 90 for a 14th-place finish. He shot a 42 on the front nine and a 48 on the back nine.

Trevor Micek posted the second-lowest Huskies score with a 110. Ethan Fjell posted a 119, Landon Sliva scored a 123 and Leyton Voss tallied a 135.

"It was a cool, windy day and the team battled the weather and worked hard. There was improvement by everyone," Huskies head coach Jon Riggs said. "Grant had a slow start and then picked it up. We look forward to next week and hopefully will find a calm day sometime this year."

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

