Jaylin Jakub places seventh at districts, qualifies for state

Aquinas Catholic golfer Jaylin Jakub qualified for the NSAA Class C Boys Golf State Championship Monday at Fremont Golf Course. Jakub shot an 82, good for seventh place.

The junior finished six strokes back of the district champion, Fremont Bergan's Brady Davis. Jakub will compete at Elks Country Club in Columbus on Tuesday and Wednesday for the NSAA Class C Boys Golf Championship. Last year, Jakub tied for fourth place with a two-round score of 160.

As a team, the Monarchs were fifth with a team score of 385. Scotus Central Catholic won the tournament with a 322. Tekamah-Herman and Fremont Bergan claimed the other two team qualifying spots on totals of 349 and 359, respectively. David City finished the tournament in 12th place with a team score of 451.

In the Class D-2 district golf tournament, Shelby-Rising City placed eighth as a team with a score of 465 at Indian Trails Country Club in Beemer.

Burwell's Dillon Critel won gold with a score of 78. Howells-Dodge won the team title with a score of 366. Stanton and Humphrey Saint Francis ended the day in second and third, respectively.

Jaylin Jakub

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

