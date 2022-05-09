Jaylin Jakub wins conference title, SRC's Brigham and David City's Campbell medals

Jaylin Jakub was off the medal stand at last year's Centennial Conference golf meet when he shot an 85 in Grand Island. On Saturday at Southern Hills Golf Course in Hastings, Jakub not only found his way into the top 15, he found his way to the very top.

Jakub won the conference title on a round of 78. He shot a 39 on the front and back, winning by three shots over Omaha Concordia's Zach Kock.

"The wind was a challenge for this course, but Jaylin (Jakub) tackled it and posted consistent scores on the front and back," Aquinas Catholic head coach Teresa Pokorny said.

As a team, the Monarchs were fifth with a team score of 365. Bradly Daro, who shot a 97 last year at the same invite, posted a 95. Hunter Vandenberg joined Daro with a score of 95, Clayton Zavodny and Krae Lavicky shot a 97 and 111, respectively.

Aquinas concludes the regular season Thursday at the Schuyler Invite. On Monday, the Monarchs will compete at the District C-2 tournament at Fremont Golf Club.

David City Quad

On Monday, the Scouts competed in a quad at Fremont Golf Club. They placed fourth with a team score of 217. Fremont Bergan and Yutan tied for the lowest score with 179. Arlington was third, shooting a 183.

Chase Campbell placed 13th overall on a round of 49. Haden Forney scored a 52 for 20th place. Tristan Schmit ended the day with a 55 and Cameron Hlavac posted a 60.

York Invite

Shelby-Rising City's Grant Brigham earned another medal Friday at the York Invite. Brigham was ninth overall when he carded a 91. York's Caleb Sahling won the tournament with an 81.

The Huskies placed ninth with a team score of 430. Trevor Micek posted a 103, Cohen Calahan scored a 117, Ethan Fjell tallied a 119 and Leyton Voss ended the round with a 126.

"The golf team keeps grinding and I am pleased with how hard everyone keeps working. The course looked great and the weather was the best we have had so far," SRC head coach Jon Riggs said. "Grant Brigham has been consistent throughout the year, and Trevor Micek keeps on getting closer to getting in the 90's."

SRC participated in the Crossroads Conference Invite in Friend on Monday to wrap up its regular season. Grant Brigham shot a 91 to win the conference title. Shelby-Rising City placed second with a team score of 432.

The Huskies will travel to Beemer for the District D-2 tournament at Indian Trails Country Club on Monday.

SNC Invite

Campbell earned David City's first medal of the season Friday at the Southern Nebraska Conference Invite at Crooked Creek Country Club in Clay Center. Campbell scored an 88 for 10th place. He shot a 46 on the front nine and a 42 on the back.

The Scouts put togethr a team score of 395 for ninth place. Schmit finished the tournament with a 101. Hlavac posted a 102, Keaton Busch shot 104 and Forney ended the round with a 115.

"I am extremely proud of how the team competed (today) at Clay Center," Scouts head coach Tom VanWinkle said. "We were able to break 400 again as a team and had our first medal winner of the year."

Wayne Invite

Jakub claimed another medal May 5 at the Wayne Invite. He shot a sixth-place score of 79, finishing nine strokes back of winner Tanner Walling of Wayne.

Aquinas placed ninth with a team score of 358. Zavodny finished the round in 13th place with an 82. Vandenberg scored a 98, Daro posted 99 and Lavicky recorded a 100.

"Jaylin (Jakub) had a good round and Clayton really stepped up," Pokorny said. "Both played well despite the wet conditions. As a team, we know we'll need to be more consistent to eliminate high-scoring holes if we want any chance of returning to state."

SRC dual vs. Twin River

On May 4, the Huskies squared off against Twin River in a dual at Ryan Hill Country Club in Osceola. The Titans defeated SRC with a score of 177. The Huskies posted a 203.

Brigham led the team with a 47. Calahan posted a 50 for second-best on the team. Micek and Voss shot a 53 and Fjell ended the dual with a 54.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

