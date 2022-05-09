 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jaylin Jakub wins conference title, SRC's Brigham and David City's Campbell medals

  • Updated
  • 0

Jaylin Jakub was off the medal stand at last year's Centennial Conference golf meet when he shot an 85 in Grand Island. On Saturday at Southern Hills Golf Course in Hastings, Jakub not only found his way into the top 15, he found his way to the very top.

Jakub won the conference title on a round of 78. He shot a 39 on the front and back, winning by three shots over Omaha Concordia's Zach Kock.

"The wind was a challenge for this course, but Jaylin (Jakub) tackled it and posted consistent scores on the front and back," Aquinas Catholic head coach Teresa Pokorny said.

As a team, the Monarchs were fifth with a team score of 365. Bradly Daro, who shot a 97 last year at the same invite, posted a 95. Hunter Vandenberg joined Daro with a score of 95, Clayton Zavodny and Krae Lavicky shot a 97 and 111, respectively.

Aquinas concludes the regular season Thursday at the Schuyler Invite. On Monday, the Monarchs will compete at the District C-2 tournament at Fremont Golf Club.

David City Quad

On Monday, the Scouts competed in a quad at Fremont Golf Club. They placed fourth with a team score of 217. Fremont Bergan and Yutan tied for the lowest score with 179. Arlington was third, shooting a 183.

Chase Campbell placed 13th overall on a round of 49. Haden Forney scored a 52 for 20th place. Tristan Schmit ended the day with a 55 and Cameron Hlavac posted a 60.

York Invite

Shelby-Rising City's Grant Brigham earned another medal Friday at the York Invite. Brigham was ninth overall when he carded a 91. York's Caleb Sahling won the tournament with an 81.

The Huskies placed ninth with a team score of 430. Trevor Micek posted a 103, Cohen Calahan scored a 117, Ethan Fjell tallied a 119 and Leyton Voss ended the round with a 126.

"The golf team keeps grinding and I am pleased with how hard everyone keeps working. The course looked great and the weather was the best we have had so far," SRC head coach Jon Riggs said. "Grant Brigham has been consistent throughout the year, and Trevor Micek keeps on getting closer to getting in the 90's."

SRC participated in the Crossroads Conference Invite in Friend on Monday to wrap up its regular season. Grant Brigham shot a 91 to win the conference title. Shelby-Rising City placed second with a team score of 432.

The Huskies will travel to Beemer for the District D-2 tournament at Indian Trails Country Club on Monday.

SNC Invite

Campbell earned David City's first medal of the season Friday at the Southern Nebraska Conference Invite at Crooked Creek Country Club in Clay Center. Campbell scored an 88 for 10th place. He shot a 46 on the front nine and a 42 on the back.

The Scouts put togethr a team score of 395 for ninth place. Schmit finished the tournament with a 101. Hlavac posted a 102, Keaton Busch shot 104 and Forney ended the round with a 115.

"I am extremely proud of how the team competed (today) at Clay Center," Scouts head coach Tom VanWinkle said. "We were able to break 400 again as a team and had our first medal winner of the year."

Wayne Invite

Jakub claimed another medal May 5 at the Wayne Invite. He shot a sixth-place score of 79, finishing nine strokes back of winner Tanner Walling of Wayne.

Aquinas placed ninth with a team score of 358. Zavodny finished the round in 13th place with an 82. Vandenberg scored a 98, Daro posted 99 and Lavicky recorded a 100.

"Jaylin (Jakub) had a good round and Clayton really stepped up," Pokorny said. "Both played well despite the wet conditions. As a team, we know we'll need to be more consistent to eliminate high-scoring holes if we want any chance of returning to state."

SRC dual vs. Twin River

On May 4, the Huskies squared off against Twin River in a dual at Ryan Hill Country Club in Osceola. The Titans defeated SRC with a score of 177. The Huskies posted a 203.

Brigham led the team with a 47. Calahan posted a 50 for second-best on the team. Micek and Voss shot a 53 and Fjell ended the dual with a 54.

Jaylin Jakub

Jaylin Jakub

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE MEET (AQUINAS CATHOLIC)

HASTINGS -- 

Centennial Conference Invitational

Saturday at Southern Hills Golf Course

Team Standings

  • 1. Omaha Concordia 347, 2. Scotus Central Catholic 348, 3. Kearney Catholic 356, 4. Grand Island Central Catholic 358, 5. Aquinas Catholic 365, 6. Fremont Bergan 370, 7. Lincoln Christian 377, 8. Lincoln Lutheran 385, 9. Hastings St. Cecilia 412. 

Top 10, area golfers

  • 1. Jaylin Jakub 78
  • 2. Zack Kock (Concordia) 81
  • 3. Nolan Fleming (Scotus) 83
  • 4. Quinten Hogeland (Kearney Catholic) 84
  • 5. Isaiah Nunnally (Lincoln Christian) 84
  • 6. Bowdie Fox (GICC) 85
  • 7. Patrick Arndt (Scotus) 88
  • 8. Christian Sampier (Concordia) 88
  • 9. Jackson Henry (GICC) 88
  • 10. Steven Sladky (Wahoo Neumann) 88
  • 26. Bradly Daro 95
  • 27. Hunter Vandenberg 95
  • 30. Clayton Zavodny 97
  • 44. Krae Lavicky 111 

YORK INVITE (SHELBY-RISING CITY)

YORK -- 

York Invitational

Friday at York Country Club

Team Standings

  • 1. York A 341, 2. Grand Island 373, 3. Aurora 374, 4. Elkhorn North 374, 5. York B 386, 6. Adams Central 387, 7. Osceola 393, 8. Grand Island Northwest 418, 9. Shelby-Rising City 430, 10. Exeter-Milligan 463, 11. BDS 493, 12. High Plains 519. 

Top 10, area golfers

  • 1. Caleb Sahling (York) 81
  • 2. Marshall McCarthy (York) 83
  • 3. Bode Albers (Grand Island) 85
  • 4. Drew Hammer (York) 85
  • 5. Jacob Schager (Grand Island) 85
  • 6. Brody Kleiwer (Aurora) 89
  • 7. Tyson Whorlow (Elkhorn North) 90
  • 8. Kaleb Heiden (York) 90
  • 9. Grant Brigham 91
  • 10. Jamison Hoins (Adams Central) 91
  • 31. Trevor Micek 103
  • 47. Cohen Calahan 117
  • 49. Ethan Fjell 119
  • 55. Leyton Voss 126

SOUTHERN NEBASKA CONFERENCE INVITE (DAVID CITY)

CLAY CENTER -- 

Southern Nebraska Conference Invitational

Friday at Crooked Creek Country Club

Team Standings

  • 1. Milford 344, 2. Thayer Central 353, 3. Heartland 353, 4. Sandy Creek 353, 5. Fillmore Central 362, 6. Centennial 371, 7. Fairbury 374, 8. Sutton 378, 9. David City 395, 10. Superior 445.

Top 10, area golfers

  • 1. Zach Vandervoort (Thayer Central) 64
  • 2. Alex Schademan (Fillmore Central) 74
  • 3. Jacob Regier (Heartland) 81
  • 4. Colton Hauder (Milford) 82
  • 5. Cole Toovey (Milford) 84
  • 6. Alex Hirschfeld (Centennial) 85
  • 7. Creighton Friesen (Heartland) 85
  • 8. Logan Sanders (Sandy Creek) 86
  • 9. Jadyn Friesen (Sutton) 87
  • 10. Chase Campbell 88
  • Tristan Schmit 101
  • Cameron Hlavac 102
  • Keaton Busch 104
  • Haden Forney 115

WAYNE INVITE (AQUINAS CATHOLIC)

WAYNE -- 

Wayne Invitational

Thursday at Wayne Country Club

Team Standings

  • 1. Scotus Central Catholic 325, 2. Wayne 329, 3. Tekamah-Herman 335, 4. Lakeview 341, 5. West Point-Beemer 347, 6. South Sioux City 353, 6. Tri County Northeast 353, 8. Boone Central 356, 9. Aquinas Catholic 358, 10. O'Neill 362, 11. Oakland-Craig 366, 12. Crofton 370, 13. Blair 383, 14. Schuyler 398, 15. West Point GACC 399, 15. West Holt 399.

Top 10, area golfers

  • 1. Tanner Walling (Wayne) 70
  • 2. Bo Armstrong (Wayne) 77
  • 3. Carson Thomsen (Oakland-Craig) 77
  • 4. Kurt Schneider (Lakeview) 78
  • 5. Seth VunCannon (Scotus) 79
  • 6. Jaylin Jakub 79
  • 7. Easton Chaffee (Blair) 79
  • 8. Nate Kaup (West Point-Beemer) 80
  • 9. Nick Fleming (Scotus) 81
  • 10. Brody Rogers (Tekamah-Herman) 81
  • 13. Clayton Zavodny 82
  • 59. Hunter Vandenberg 98
  • 60. Bradly Daro 99
  • 61. Krae Lavicky 100
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Related to this story

Most Popular

