Jelinek ends career on same court collegiate career will begin

Aquinas Catholic's Madisen Jelinek was in a unique position during the 2021 All-Star girls basketball game on June 10 at Central Community College-Columbus.
Jelinek took the court for the final time in her high school basketball career on the same floor where she'll begin her collegiate career. She'll be playing basketball at Central next season.
"I think it's a really good warmup to the court and everything," Jelinek said. "I got to meet some players that were here watching me. I got to see my coaches watching me, so I thought it was a really good experience being able to play basketball here and end my high school career here."
Jelinek was on the Green Team and scored four points. The Green Team fell to the Silver Team 53-42.
Green was trailing 16-2 after the first quarter after Silver ended the frame on a 14-0 run.
Green slowly began chipping away at the deficit, closing to within 26-15 at halftime and 37-27 after three quarters, but Silver was able to maintain their double-digit lead throughout.
Jelinek scored all four points in the second half, shooting 2 for 5 from the free throw line. In the fourth quarter, Jelinek was fouled on a made field goal, following up her own miss on the baseline.
"We had such a great time," Jelinek said. "I loved getting on the court with everyone again and meeting a bunch of new people. I feel like, even though we only had one practice, we all meshed really well."
Shelby-Rising City's Allie Neujahr scored two points for the Silver Team, converting a pair of free throws in the fourth quarter.
Jelinek faced her Aquinas teammate Bethany Emswiler in the game. Emswiler scored five points for the Silver team.
"We talked some trash, friendly trash," Jelinek said. "It was really fun. It was hilarious. She kept coming at me with the ball and I kind of shoved her a little bit and everything, but it was a really good time."
Jelinek enjoyed the experience of playing with other players from different schools.
"It was a really good experience because we were kind of like enemies when you play each other during the season and now we're all kind of really good friends," she said. "We meshed really well on the court together, so I thought it was a really good time."
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.