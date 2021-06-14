Jelinek ends career on same court collegiate career will begin

Aquinas Catholic's Madisen Jelinek was in a unique position during the 2021 All-Star girls basketball game on June 10 at Central Community College-Columbus.

Jelinek took the court for the final time in her high school basketball career on the same floor where she'll begin her collegiate career. She'll be playing basketball at Central next season.

"I think it's a really good warmup to the court and everything," Jelinek said. "I got to meet some players that were here watching me. I got to see my coaches watching me, so I thought it was a really good experience being able to play basketball here and end my high school career here."

Jelinek was on the Green Team and scored four points. The Green Team fell to the Silver Team 53-42.

Green was trailing 16-2 after the first quarter after Silver ended the frame on a 14-0 run.

Green slowly began chipping away at the deficit, closing to within 26-15 at halftime and 37-27 after three quarters, but Silver was able to maintain their double-digit lead throughout.

Jelinek scored all four points in the second half, shooting 2 for 5 from the free throw line. In the fourth quarter, Jelinek was fouled on a made field goal, following up her own miss on the baseline.