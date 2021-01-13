Jelinek powers Monarchs to OT victory

Aquinas senior Madisen Jelinek put the Monarchs on her back in overtime, scored six straight points and finished with 25 points and 15 boards in a 50-47 overtime win Jan. 12 against Twin River.

Senior Bethany Emswiler also knocked down key free throws as the Monarchs improved to 3-9 and snapped a four-game losing skid.

"It's huge. Our girls were very excited after the game, and they should be," head coach Nathan Wall said. "It's been a tough stretch. It's a top-10 team every time we take the floor.

"Twin River was a scary team because they have two just straight up ballers out there that you have to guard extremely close because they can shoot the 3, but they can also blow past you. It's a team that shot 89 3s last week alone. Trading three for two is just simple math. We had to limit the number of possession in the game to give us a chance."

The Monarchs led for a majority of the game after senior Emma Sellers scored the last four points of the first quarter for an 8-5 advantage.

Aquinas started to pull away in the second, posting 16 points and taking a nine-point, 24-15, cushion into the break.