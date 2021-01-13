Jelinek powers Monarchs to OT victory

Aquinas senior Madisen Jelinek put the Monarchs on her back in overtime, scored six straight points and finished with 25 points and 15 boards in a 50-47 overtime win Jan. 12 against Twin River.
Senior Bethany Emswiler also knocked down key free throws as the Monarchs improved to 3-9 and snapped a four-game losing skid.
"It's huge. Our girls were very excited after the game, and they should be," head coach Nathan Wall said. "It's been a tough stretch. It's a top-10 team every time we take the floor.
"Twin River was a scary team because they have two just straight up ballers out there that you have to guard extremely close because they can shoot the 3, but they can also blow past you. It's a team that shot 89 3s last week alone. Trading three for two is just simple math. We had to limit the number of possession in the game to give us a chance."
The Monarchs led for a majority of the game after senior Emma Sellers scored the last four points of the first quarter for an 8-5 advantage.
Aquinas started to pull away in the second, posting 16 points and taking a nine-point, 24-15, cushion into the break.
Twin River made its move in the beginning of the second half going on a 8-0 run thanks to five points from freshman Delaney Reeg. By the end of the third quarter, the Titans had closed the gap to 33-29.
The fourth quarter was back-and-forth. Titan Senior Katie Paczosa hit a big 3 and followed it up with a layup for the tie.
The teams traded basket until Paczosa made 2 of 4 free throws near the end of the fourth quarter to take the lead. Aquinas battled back and Emswiler went 1 of 2 from the line to send the game to OT.
Jelinek scored the first points of over time before going on her 6-0 run.
Sellers finished with nine points, Emswiler scored eight, Jocelyn Stara added four, Lacie Hartman tallied three and Clair Wisnieski totaled two.
Emswiler also dished out a team-high four assists.
Monarch boys lose after slow start
A 16-2 first quarter deficit put the Aquinas Catholic boys in too deep a hole to dig out of during a 52-41 loss to Twin River on Jan. 12.
Aquinas (5-5) outscored Twin River (7-6) 39-36 over the final three quarters but it wasn't enough to overcome one of the worst quarters of the season.
"On offense, I thought we were getting good shots; we just didn't make any," head coach Trevor Weiss said. "We couldn't throw it in the ocean in the first quarter. Sometimes on defense we just got mixed up a little.
"We talked to each other in there. We have to be better. We had a better second, third and fourth quarter. We just have to come out better."
Senior Payton Davis came alive in the second half. After scoring only one point in the second quarter, Davis finished with 10 in the third and five in the fourth.
Tylen Jakub and Rylan Chromy each scored eight, Kyle Napier finished with four, Keegan Lavick added three and Caleb Thege totaled two.
