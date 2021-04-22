Jelinek scores jumping gold in Albion

Cold, windy conditions didn’t stop the Aquinas Catholic girls track and field team from setting personal-best times on April 13 at the Boone Central Invite.

In total, the Lady Monarchs set 19 season-best times at a highly competitive meet, Coach Tony Smith said.

“Being the small school in a bigger school meet, it ended up being a great day for our girls overall,” he said.

Results were led by Madisen Jelinek, who took first in the triple jump with a distance of 34 feet, 1.5 inches. That mark places her No. 8 on Aquinas’ all-time chart, Smith said.

Overall, the Lady Monarchs finished fifth place in the team standings.

Jelinek was also the runner-up in the long jump (15-6.50). Alli Hartman placed second in the high jump (4-10.00). Gracyn Wollmer finished third in the discus throw (102-02).

Trista Birkel, Jelinek, Jocelyn Stara and Emma Sellers teamed up for the 400-meter relay and took third with a time of 53.69 seconds.

Grace Reiter then joined up with Stara, Sellers and Jelinek in the 1600 relay, finishing in fourth (4:38.61).

In the 3200, Gianna Frasher came across the line in fourth place (13:15.04). Frasher also took fifth in the 800 (2:50.93).