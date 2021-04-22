Jelinek scores jumping gold in Albion

Cold, windy conditions didn’t stop the Aquinas Catholic girls track and field team from setting personal-best times on April 13 at the Boone Central Invite.
In total, the Lady Monarchs set 19 season-best times at a highly competitive meet, Coach Tony Smith said.
“Being the small school in a bigger school meet, it ended up being a great day for our girls overall,” he said.
Results were led by Madisen Jelinek, who took first in the triple jump with a distance of 34 feet, 1.5 inches. That mark places her No. 8 on Aquinas’ all-time chart, Smith said.
Overall, the Lady Monarchs finished fifth place in the team standings.
Jelinek was also the runner-up in the long jump (15-6.50). Alli Hartman placed second in the high jump (4-10.00). Gracyn Wollmer finished third in the discus throw (102-02).
Trista Birkel, Jelinek, Jocelyn Stara and Emma Sellers teamed up for the 400-meter relay and took third with a time of 53.69 seconds.
Grace Reiter then joined up with Stara, Sellers and Jelinek in the 1600 relay, finishing in fourth (4:38.61).
In the 3200, Gianna Frasher came across the line in fourth place (13:15.04). Frasher also took fifth in the 800 (2:50.93).
Hartman and Bethany Emswiler wound up fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 100 hurdles (18.23 and 18.25).
In the 100-meter dash, Stara took fifth (13.62). Reiter was sixth in the triple jump (31-6.00); Hilger finished sixth in the 400 (1:06.44).
Smith praised Hilger as this was her first invite back from an injury earlier this season. He also said Frasher and Romshek, the two freshmen distance runners, looked strong as their times in the 1600 and 3200 were both personal records.
“I was very proud of the team effort, especially finishing the meet with the girls stepping up to run the final two relays to cover for an illness and an injury to (their) teammates," Smith said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.