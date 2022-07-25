Jim Kozisek returns for second stint as Aquinas volleyball coach

It's been two decades since Jim Kozisek led the Aquinas Catholic volleyball program. He coached the Monarchs from 2001-02 and this summer, Kozisek returns to the same position.

"It's been a while since I've been involved with volleyball, but there's a lot of excitement around the program," Kozisek said. "There's history there. Just something I want to be a part of it."

Kozisek described the reunion as a homecoming after spending the last 20 years working with social services. Before that, he taught as a teacher at Aquinas.

While it's a new group of players, the same traits that make up an Aquinas volleyball team hasn't changed.

"Aquinas volleyball has history. The game has changed. New faces, but the work ethic is still there. The competition is tougher," Kozisek said. "We belong to a tough conference and it was difficult back then, but it's just as difficult if not more now. A lot of excitement around the program and good group of girls to work with."

The Monarchs finished last season 12-21, falling to eventual state bronze medalists Nebraska Christian in the subdistrict final. They faced a tough schedule as a D-1 team last year playing 21 matches against C-1 and C-2 competition. Eleven matches were against state qualifiers, including two against C-1 state champion Lincoln Lutheran and one against D-1 champion Howells-Dodge.

The Centennial Conference is arguably the best volleyball conference in the state. In C-1, it held three of the top four state finishers. Lincoln Lutheran defeated Kearney Catholic in the state championship match and Grand Island Central Catholic placed fourth. Fremont Bergan was the state runner-up in D-1 and Wahoo Neumann and Hastings St. Cecilia qualified for state in C-1 and C-2, respectively.

"The competition in the Centennial Conference is very difficult. It's been difficult for a number of years, so kind of prepare for tough competition It was that way 20 years ago and still that way today," Kozisek said. "Just building on surviving the conference play. We're learning a new offense compared to last year. We have a bunch of new starters so just kind of working on team chemistry."

Aquinas is seeking to turn the corner and finish above .500 for the first time since 2018. The Monarchs improved their win total by two matches last year and they hope to build on that despite the graduation of four starters in Aubrey Novacek, Trista Birkel, Grace Reiter and Gracyn Wollmer.

"I kind of followed the volleyball team. My daughter actually plays softball, so I didn't really get the chance to watch them play that much. I did follow them," Kozisek said. "I know the girls from other sports and through community activities, so I knew most of the girls before the season began. They get along really well. Good team chemistry."

Kozisek said he's excited about the team's skills and mix of experience with youth.

"Very athletic group. They do have some experience," he said. "The newcomers bring a lot to the table. We have really good team chemistry and good senior leadership."

Aquinas is back in C-2 this year after a year in D-1. Kozisek's outlook on the program is building on a good and solid foundation.

"Good skills," he said. "The simple things so we're consistent in what we do and just have good volleyball knowledge and continue that volleyball knowledge."