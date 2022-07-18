Jordan Kracl, Krae Lavicky prepare for Area Tournament

After qualifying for the Nebraska Legion Baseball Class B state tournament last year, Jordan Kracl and Krae Lavicky look to lead the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors back to state starting with the Area Tournament this weekend.

The Seniors completed a 17-1 regular season. They won the first 16 games of the season before falling to Battle Creek in the Ralph Bishop League Tournament final on July 2. The strong regular season likely means they will be the No. 1 seed for the seven-team Class B Area 5 Tournament in Pierce, which starts Friday.

"Our record is very good. It's obviously where we wanted it to be," Kracl said. "That one loss isn't really what we wanted, but as we get closer to districts, we want our record to go back to 0-0 so we just got to take it one game at a time. Regular season doesn't really matter to us anymore."

Lakeview has played with a target on its back this season given its success dating back to last year. Kracl said it says a lot about the team how they came to play every day.

"We know we have to be prepared for every game because we know we're going to see every team's No. 1 pitcher," Lavicky said. "They're going to throw everything at us trying to knock us off. We just have to be ready for it."

Kracl hit .227 this season with 15 walks, 11 RBIs and eight runs scored. He said he felt he could perform better at the plate.

"When I'm normally struggling, I kind of flip my mindset to you don't always have to get a hit. If you can get on base anyway ... I take more pitches," Kracl said. "You just got to be more patient at the plate, so I feel like if I can draw more walks that'll benefit the team more and give us more opportunities to score."

In addition to his hitting, he's been a reliable pitcher for Bank of the Valley. He posted a 1.59 ERA in 22 and 2/3 innings pitched. He allowed five runs, four earned, on 11 hits with six walks and 19 strikeouts this year.

"I feel like I pitched really well," Kracl said. "I think the biggest thing for me is to pound the strike zone. I've been pretty efficient with my pitch count this year and all the games I pitched, so I think if I can just keep doing that, it should set up pretty well for districts and state coming up."

Kracl is in a unique position given he's a year removed from graduating from David City, but he's still age eligible to compete for the Lakeview this summer.

"Definitely pretty weird, but once I got back out there and started playing, it just kind of felt normal again," he said. "It just felt really good to get back out there with those guys knowing we have a really good shot this year."

Lavicky has been the Seniors' primary catcher this season. He hit .261 with eight walks, nine RBIs and seven runs scored. He also pitched 5 and 1/3 innings, allowing no runs on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

"I've gotten a lot better," Lavicky said. "I started off slow batting and recently I've stepped that up a lot."

Given Lakeview's target, Lavicky said that the team doesn't feel a lot of pressure entering the Area Tournament.

"We're just taking it game-by-game. We can't overlook anybody," he said. "You overlook somebody and then you're down a game. You can't be losing this time of year."

Lakeview will enter the Area Tournament having played four of the six teams. Only the hosts Pierce and O'Neill it hasn't seen this season. The Seniors went 4-0 against Albion, Stanton, Wayne and West Point.

Lavicky said it'll be a fast start offensively that'll be key for the team to emerge as Area Tournament champions for the second-straight year.

"Our defense has been solid all year, but on offense we tend to pop up the ball," Lavicky said. "We just got to keep the ball down and we'll be fine."

Kracl said he's confident in head coach Travis Tessendorf's game plan and the team's ability to execute it.

"I think we just have to keep doing what we've been doing and stick to what's working," Kracl said. "I know Travis (Tessendorf) will do whatever it takes and I think he'll have a pretty good game plan coming into districts."