Junior Reds 0-4 without Lavicky

Aquinas Catholic's Krae Lavicky's bum ankle kept him out of action last week for the Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds in Columbus legion baseball action.

OWA lost all four games missing Lavicky and other players on the shelf with injury. A 4-1 loss at Pierce led into three defeats back at Pierce on Saturday and Sunday in tournament play. OWA lost to Sutton 11-1, O'Neill 6-5 and Crofton 14-13.

Lakeview was back at home for the first time this month on Monday and trounced Tekamah-Herman 24-1.

The Reds managed just two hits and struck out 16 times against Pierce. OWA had just one hit against Sutton and gave up nine runs in the third inning. Two runs in the fifth tied it 4-4 against O'Neill but two runs in the bottom of the fifth put O'Neill ahead to stay. Lakeview scored seven in its first at-bat against Crofton and led 13-5 in the seventh when Crofton scored nine on three hits and seven walks.

Lavicky returned to the diamond on Monday and went 3 for 3 with two singles, a double, four RBIs, five runs scored, a walk and two stolen bases.

