Juniors dismantle North Bend

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels American Legion Juniors baseball team made quick work of North Bend on July 1, winning in five-inning mercy-rule game.

The Juniors won 12-4 after recording 11 hits and improved to 5-1 with the victory, bouncing back after the season's first loss at Central City the night before.

The Juniors scored three runs in the first and second inning to take a 6-0 lead before North Bend found its offense in the third and cut the lead to 6-4.

That was as close as the visitors came to tying the game as SOS scored four in the third and two in the fifth.

Kolton Neujahr started on the mound and pitched 2 and 1/3 innings. He allowed two earned runs on two hits and struck out two batters. Ceagen Watts came in to relieve for the final 2 and 2/3 innings. He allowed no runs, no hits and struck out six batters.

Watts didn't get much experience on the mound until last year and has turned into one of the top arms on the Juniors squad.

"He's gotten bigger," coach Tony Belt said. "He's got a stronger arm. He has some velocity and he's got more accurate with his pitches."