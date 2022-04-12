Kadavy adds two more goals, Scotus girls extend win streak

Aquinas Catholic freshman Izzie Kadavy continues to be an offensive weapon for a Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer team that extended its winning streak to four in a road win Monday at Grand Island Northwest.

The Shamrocks defeated the Vikings 4-0 and made it seven in a row to go with road wins Saturday in Council Bluffs over Sioux City Bishop Heelan and Van Meter. Scotus started the previous week with a 2-0 win over Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central - the team that eliminated it from state last year in a shootout defeat.

Kadavy scored twice in Saturday's second game - a 3-1 win over Van Meter. The 'Rocks fell behind after a goal three minutes after halftime then tied it and took the lead about 16 minutes later on a flurry from Kadavy.

Fellow freshman Larkyn Mahoney attacked the post, centered a pass and found Kadavy for a 1-1 tie. Just over a minute later, Ella Hash won a header forward to the box that was misplayed by the keeper. Kadavy was there for the rebound and slammed it home. Emma Brezenski put it away for good on her 10th of the season. Kadavy now has seven and is second on the team behind Brezenski.

Scotus defeated Lincoln Lutheran 2-0 and Heelan 1-0. The deficit to Van Meter was the first time the Shamrocks had fallen behind since a 2-1 defeat at Elkhorn on March 25.

Kadavy's two goals gave her two multi-goal games to go with a hat trick in the April 1 8-0 win over Lakeview. Scotus completed a stretch of four games in four days Tuesday in a home match against Kearney Catholic.

SCC then travels to Lutheran High Northeast on Thursday and has just three matches remaining on the schedule after. The Shamrocks have risen to No. 5 in the Class B ratings and No. 2 in the wildcard standings.

